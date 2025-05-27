Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You Need To know About It

ICMR DG says new Omicron subvariants like LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 are behind rising Covid cases in India, but symptoms are mild and no rapid spread observed yet.

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You Need To know About It


Amid a mild resurgence in Covid-19 cases across parts of India, Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), assured the public on Monday that there is no need to panic. He confirmed that the infection severity remains mild, and all emerging variants are currently under active surveillance.

What’s Causing the Uptick in Cases?

Dr. Behl explained that the rise in cases began in the southern states, followed by an increase in the west, and has now extended to northern India. The cases are being closely tracked through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR’s sentinel surveillance network.

“We are observing the situation. The cases are not doubling rapidly like they used to earlier in the pandemic,” said Dr. Behl.

The Variants: Mild but Under Watch

Genome sequencing from affected areas has revealed that the new wave is being driven by Omicron subvariants, particularly:

  • LF.7

  • XFG

  • JN.1

  • NB.1.8.1

According to Dr. Behl, LF.7, XFG, and JN.1 are the more prevalent strains at the moment.

Details on the Key Variants:

  • LF.7:

    • Classified by WHO as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM)

    • Descended from JN.1

    • Being closely tracked due to mutations that may affect transmission

  • XFG:

    • Also a descendant of JN.1

    • Reported in India and the US

    • A Chinese pre-print study suggests it may have growth advantages over older strains, potentially dominating future waves

  • NB.1.8.1:

    • Also marked as VUM by the WHO

    • Earliest sample detected on January 22, 2025

    • Exhibits faster transmissibility, according to WHO data

Despite these properties, none of the variants have shown signs of severe illness or hospitalisation surges so far.

Key Monitoring Parameters

Dr. Behl emphasized that health officials are focusing on three core metrics:

  1. Transmissibility – How fast cases are spreading

  2. Severity of illness – Level of hospitalisation or complications

  3. Mutation analysis – Whether the new variants escape existing immunity

“Though cases are increasing, it’s not an alarming rise. Unlike earlier waves, the spread is slower and less severe,” he said.

LF.7 covid variant new covid variants in India Omicron subvariants 2025

