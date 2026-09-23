New Cyber Fraud Alert: Ordering Food Could Put Your UPI At Risk; How Scammers Can Lock Your Payment App, How To Stay Safe

The online ordering of food is turned into a nightmare for people because fraudsters can pretend to be representatives of the restaurant and its delivery service, saying that there was something wrong with the order or any other action connected with the process of making payment. The fraud often begins with a phone call from the support and finishes by installing remote access software, sharing personal data, or agreeing with some payment request. There are cases when the fraudsters install apps such as AnyDesk and TeamViewer in order to control the actions of the victim.

This is one of the ways UPI PIN Fraud works. The key point users need to remember is simple: a UPI PIN is required to send money, not to receive it. If someone asks for the PIN to process a refund, cashback or incoming payment, it is a major warning sign.

How UPI PIN Fraud traps users through fake food delivery support

The scammers may call back saying that the order failed or that they need to process the refund. Urgency is created intentionally to provoke an impulsive response from the client. The scammer can request the installation of a remote access or screen sharing software, which will be required to either rectify the order issue or process the refund.

After granting the access to the device, the scammer will be able to see what is shown on the screen of the user as they use the payment app. They will be able to watch the client enter their UPI PIN or even manipulate the interface and lock the device. This way, while the client is distracted or unable to use the phone, the scammer can initiate unauthorized collect transactions or transfers.

Why UPI PIN Fraud does not usually require hacking

UPI PIN Fraud often depends less on sophisticated hacking and more on deception. Fraudsters contact people through phone calls, SMS, social networking apps or social media while pretending to be bank officials, customer-care executives or online buyers.

Fake online advertisements can also be an entry point. A fraudster may advertise a product at a steep discount and then pressure the buyer to make an advance UPI payment before properly checking the product. During a call, scammers can build trust by using the victim’s name, making friendly conversation or referring to recent activity before introducing a false problem involving a refund, account blocking or cashback.

The payment request that turns UPI PIN Fraud into money loss

The actual trick may involve a collect request. The fraudster tells the victim that entering their PIN will allow them to receive money. In reality, entering the PIN authorises a payment from the victim’s account.

Scammers can also send a QR code and instruct the victim to scan it for a refund or payment. Such actions can debit the account instead. Once the UPI PIN is entered, the money is deducted from the bank account and transferred to the fraudster.

Several warning signs can help users spot UPI PIN Fraud. Collect requests disguised as refunds, cashbacks or prizes should be treated with caution because a collect request takes money from the account. Requests for a UPI PIN to receive money are also fraudulent. Bank officials will not ask customers for their UPI PIN, OTP or bank details over calls or messages.

Simple steps can help prevent UPI PIN Fraud

Users should never enter a UPI PIN to receive money. The PIN is meant only for authorising payments. It should also never be shared with anyone over a call, message or email.

Requests for unknown collect calls must be rejected, while unknown applications for screen sharing or remote access software must not be downloaded from strangers. In case of any suspicious activities, online financial crimes can be reported using the Cyber Crime Portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in, or by calling the helpline number 1930.

Suspicious calls and messages can also be reported using the Sanchar Saathi portal, www.sancharsaathi.gov.in. Additionally, keeping oneself updated on safety alerts provided by NPCI, RBI, and Banks will help in identifying various ways of fraud. Following just one guideline that one must never use their UPI PIN to get money transferred is the easiest way to avoid UPI PIN fraud.

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