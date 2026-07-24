LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

DMRC has closed the New Delhi Metro station and 17 other metro stations in central Delhi amid the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Here's the latest update on affected stations, interchange facilities and when services are expected to resume.

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest. Photo: ANI
New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 14:53 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that New Delhi metro stations have been closed until further notice. This decision came due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. According to a post by DMRC on X, even interchange facility are suspended. “New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the DMRC said in a post on X. Apart from New Delhi Metro station, DMRC has also announced the closure of 17 metro stations in central Delhi for the third day straight.



When Will Metro Station Services Resume? 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not announced when the closed metro stations will reopen. According to the latest updates, 17 metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am on Friday until further notice. 

According to a post by DMRC on X, interchange facilities will continue to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



The stations that will remain closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan. 

Many commuters, students, and office-goers are facing disruption due to the closure of multiple lines as they are finding it hard to manage their travel. Even if commuters decide to opt for road transport then there is heavy traffic congestion due to the Jantar Mantar protest. 

Three metro stations including Central Secretariat, Mandi House, and Rajiv Chowk gates, were open on Thursday in the late evening after 14 hours of closure but other stations remain closed.

Also Read: After DU, JNU Asks Students to Stay Away From Jantar Mantar Protests; Here’s What the Advisory Says 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume
Tags: CJP protestDelhi MetroDMRChome-hero-pos-15Jantar Mantar

RELATED News

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer

What Is a Pellet Gun? Rules, Uses, Legal Ownership in India and How Dangerous It Can Be

In a First, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Ousted After Protests; Naresh Pal Gangwar Named Successor

Mr. Prem K. Vora Honoured with Rashtriya Ashok Samman (Bharat Samman); Shares Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

LATEST NEWS

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Commonwealth Games 2026: First-Ever Braille, Tactile Medals Unveiled Ahead of Glasgow Showpiece

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

Why Did Akanksha Chamola Say She Would Choose Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2?

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume
New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume
New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume
New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

QUICK LINKS