New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that New Delhi metro stations have been closed until further notice. This decision came due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. According to a post by DMRC on X, even interchange facility are suspended. “New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the DMRC said in a post on X. Apart from New Delhi Metro station, DMRC has also announced the closure of 17 metro stations in central Delhi for the third day straight.







When Will Metro Station Services Resume?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not announced when the closed metro stations will reopen. According to the latest updates, 17 metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am on Friday until further notice.

According to a post by DMRC on X, interchange facilities will continue to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026







The stations that will remain closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

Many commuters, students, and office-goers are facing disruption due to the closure of multiple lines as they are finding it hard to manage their travel. Even if commuters decide to opt for road transport then there is heavy traffic congestion due to the Jantar Mantar protest.

Three metro stations including Central Secretariat, Mandi House, and Rajiv Chowk gates, were open on Thursday in the late evening after 14 hours of closure but other stations remain closed.

Also Read: After DU, JNU Asks Students to Stay Away From Jantar Mantar Protests; Here’s What the Advisory Says