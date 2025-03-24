Home
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Causing Frustration Among Passengers: What Happened Last Night?

A massive rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday night led to chaotic scenes, drawing comparisons to the February 15 stampede during the Maha Kumbh rush that claimed 18 lives.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Causing Frustration Among Passengers: What Happened Last Night?


A massive rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday night led to chaotic scenes, drawing comparisons to the February 15 stampede during the Maha Kumbh rush that claimed 18 lives. The congestion was primarily caused by multiple train delays, which led to overcrowding at platforms 12 and 13 around 9 PM.

What Led to the Rush?

According to officials, four key trains departing from the station faced delays, causing frustration among passengers and resulting in disorderly movement. The affected trains included:

  • Shiv Ganga Express (scheduled departure at 8:05 PM)
  • Jammu Rajdhani Express (scheduled departure at 9:25 PM)
  • Magadh Express (scheduled departure at 9:05 PM)
  • Lucknow Mail (scheduled departure at 10:00 PM)

Eyewitnesses reported that passengers were seen scaling barricades and jumping queues in an attempt to secure their spots on the trains. The situation intensified as travelers scrambled to board, fearing further delays.

Authorities Respond Swiftly

Recognizing the potential risk of a stampede-like situation, Delhi Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) quickly stepped in to manage the crowd. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control once the trains arrived.

“Due to the cascading effect of multiple train delays, passenger congestion increased significantly at key platforms. Immediate crowd management steps were taken to prevent any untoward incident,” an official stated.

A senior RPF officer added, “We were deployed at the platforms as a precautionary measure. Thankfully, no mishap occurred, and we successfully dispersed the crowd once the trains started departing.”

Recalling the Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The incident at New Delhi Railway Station rekindled memories of the February 15 tragedy at Prayagraj Junction during the Maha Kumbh Mela, where confusion over train announcements led to a deadly stampede. That incident resulted in 18 deaths and multiple injuries.

The Centre had later announced financial compensation for the affected families, distributing ₹2.01 crore in total—₹10 lakh to families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh to those with serious injuries, and ₹1 lakh for minor injuries.

The Need for Better Crowd Management

With recurring instances of overcrowding at major railway stations, officials are under increasing pressure to implement better crowd control strategies. The latest incident serves as a reminder of the need for improved real-time communication, efficient scheduling, and enhanced security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

