New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising Concerns

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Indian Railways to submit a formal response regarding a Public Interest Litigation filed in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The incident, which occurred during peak hours on Platform No. 16, resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals.

The petition attributes the catastrophe to systemic administrative negligence, arguing that the failure to regulate passenger inflow violated the fundamental right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The PIL, filed by the legal and entrepreneurial collective Arth Vidhi through Advocates Aditya Trivedi and Shubhi Pastor, alleges that overcrowding was exacerbated by the simultaneous arrival and departure of multiple long-distance trains operating along the Delhi-Prayagraj corridor during the Mahakumbh pilgrimage. The petition contends that had the Railways properly implemented existing legal provisions, including those under Sections 57 & 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, the disaster could have been averted.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has instructed the Railway Board to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident and submit a short affidavit outlining corrective measures before the next hearing, scheduled for March 26.

The Court emphasized that the petition raises pertinent concerns regarding the ineffective enforcement of statutory provisions designed to prevent precisely such occurrences.

Section 57 of the Railways Act mandates that railway administrations impose and adhere to strict passenger limits for train compartments to prevent hazardous overcrowding. Section 147, meanwhile, stipulates that individuals without a valid reservation must obtain a platform ticket before entering railway premises.

The petition argues that despite these statutory obligations, enforcement remains lax, particularly during large-scale events such as the Mahakumbh, significantly heightening the risk of such tragedies.

The Solicitor General, appearing on behalf of the Railways, assured the Court that the matter would not be treated as adversarial litigation and that the Railway Board would undertake a thorough examination at the highest administrative level.

The Court, while acknowledging this assurance, underscored the necessity of proactive governance in ensuring passenger safety, particularly in high-traffic periods.

The petition further asserts that even under normal circumstances, the failure to enforce existing regulations has led to dangerously overcrowded trains and platforms, placing passengers at perpetual risk.

Court’s directive signals an imperative for the Railways to adopt a more stringent and accountable approach to passenger management, particularly in light of recurring instances of avoidable tragedies.

