Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising Concerns

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising Concerns

The Delhi High Court directed the Indian Railways to submit a formal response regarding a Public Interest Litigation filed in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Directs Railways To Take Note Of PIL Raising Concerns


The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Indian Railways to submit a formal response regarding a Public Interest Litigation filed in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident, which occurred during peak hours on Platform No. 16, resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals.

The petition attributes the catastrophe to systemic administrative negligence, arguing that the failure to regulate passenger inflow violated the fundamental right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PIL, filed by the legal and entrepreneurial collective Arth Vidhi through Advocates Aditya Trivedi and Shubhi Pastor, alleges that overcrowding was exacerbated by the simultaneous arrival and departure of multiple long-distance trains operating along the Delhi-Prayagraj corridor during the Mahakumbh pilgrimage. The petition contends that had the Railways properly implemented existing legal provisions, including those under Sections 57 & 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, the disaster could have been averted.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has instructed the Railway Board to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident and submit a short affidavit outlining corrective measures before the next hearing, scheduled for March 26.

The Court emphasized that the petition raises pertinent concerns regarding the ineffective enforcement of statutory provisions designed to prevent precisely such occurrences.

Section 57 of the Railways Act mandates that railway administrations impose and adhere to strict passenger limits for train compartments to prevent hazardous overcrowding. Section 147, meanwhile, stipulates that individuals without a valid reservation must obtain a platform ticket before entering railway premises.

The petition argues that despite these statutory obligations, enforcement remains lax, particularly during large-scale events such as the Mahakumbh, significantly heightening the risk of such tragedies.

The Solicitor General, appearing on behalf of the Railways, assured the Court that the matter would not be treated as adversarial litigation and that the Railway Board would undertake a thorough examination at the highest administrative level.

The Court, while acknowledging this assurance, underscored the necessity of proactive governance in ensuring passenger safety, particularly in high-traffic periods.

The petition further asserts that even under normal circumstances, the failure to enforce existing regulations has led to dangerously overcrowded trains and platforms, placing passengers at perpetual risk.

Court’s directive signals an imperative for the Railways to adopt a more stringent and accountable approach to passenger management, particularly in light of recurring instances of avoidable tragedies.

Read More: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Here Are The Legendary Quotes That Still Motivate

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation Plans

Pakistan To Expel Afghan Refugees En Masse; Afghan Embassy In Islamabad Raises Alarm Over Deportation...

Abrar Ahmed’s Intense Send-Off To Conway Sets ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

Abrar Ahmed’s Intense Send-Off To Conway Sets ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony 2025: Who Will Take The Top Job? Key Leaders, Celebrities To Attend

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony 2025: Who Will Take The Top Job? Key Leaders, Celebrities To...

What Led to Clashes at Khulna University in Bangladesh That Left Over 150 Students Injured?

What Led to Clashes at Khulna University in Bangladesh That Left Over 150 Students Injured?

Entertainment

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox