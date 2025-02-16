New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

At least 18 people, including women and children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The victims included individuals from Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana. The stampede occurred as an enormous crowd gathered, hoping to board trains to attend the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, chaos ensued when the crowd surged toward the platforms, leading to the tragic incident.
The police have now released the full list of victims, with ages ranging from 7 to 79 years:
- Aaha Devi, 79, from Buxur, Bihar
- Pinky Devi, 41, from Sangam Vihar, Delhi
- Sheela Devi, 50, from Sarita Vihar, Delhi
- Vyom, 25, from Bawana, Delhi
- Poonam Devi, 40, from Saran, Bihar
- Lalita Devi, 35, from Parna, Bihar
- Suruchi, 11, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar
- Krishna Devi, 40, from Samastipur, Bihar
- Vijay Sah, 15, from Samastipur, Bihar
- Neeraj, 12, from Vaishali, Bihar
- Shanti Devi, 40, from Nawada, Bihar
- Pooja Kumar, 8, from Nawada, Bihar
- Sangeeta Malik, 34, from Bhiwani, Haryana
- Poonam, 34, from Mahavir Enclave, Delhi
- Mamta Jha, 40, from Nangloi, Delhi
- Riya Singh, 7, from Sagarpur, Delhi
- Baby Kumari, 24, from Bijwasan, Delhi
- Manoj, 47, from Nangloi, Delhi