New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

At least 18 people, including women and children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The victims included individuals from Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana. The stampede occurred as an enormous crowd gathered, hoping to board trains to attend the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, chaos ensued when the crowd surged toward the platforms, leading to the tragic incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police have now released the full list of victims, with ages ranging from 7 to 79 years: