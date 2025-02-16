Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

At least 18 people, including women and children, tragically died in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. Authorities have released the names of the victims, with many coming from Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana.

At least 18 people, including women and children, tragically lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The victims included individuals from Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana. The stampede occurred as an enormous crowd gathered, hoping to board trains to attend the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, chaos ensued when the crowd surged toward the platforms, leading to the tragic incident.

The police have now released the full list of victims, with ages ranging from 7 to 79 years:

  1. Aaha Devi, 79, from Buxur, Bihar
  2. Pinky Devi, 41, from Sangam Vihar, Delhi
  3. Sheela Devi, 50, from Sarita Vihar, Delhi
  4. Vyom, 25, from Bawana, Delhi
  5. Poonam Devi, 40, from Saran, Bihar
  6. Lalita Devi, 35, from Parna, Bihar
  7. Suruchi, 11, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar
  8. Krishna Devi, 40, from Samastipur, Bihar
  9. Vijay Sah, 15, from Samastipur, Bihar
  10. Neeraj, 12, from Vaishali, Bihar
  11. Shanti Devi, 40, from Nawada, Bihar
  12. Pooja Kumar, 8, from Nawada, Bihar
  13. Sangeeta Malik, 34, from Bhiwani, Haryana
  14. Poonam, 34, from Mahavir Enclave, Delhi
  15. Mamta Jha, 40, from Nangloi, Delhi
  16. Riya Singh, 7, from Sagarpur, Delhi
  17. Baby Kumari, 24, from Bijwasan, Delhi
  18. Manoj, 47, from Nangloi, Delhi

