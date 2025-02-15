New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: Platform Vendor Recounts Stampede Horror

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station's Platform 13-14 on Saturday night resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives, with several others injured.

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station’s Platform 13-14 on Saturday night resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives, with several others injured. The chaos unfolded unexpectedly as a massive crowd surged in, leading to a deadly crush.

NewsX spoke exclusively with Raman Kumar, a platform vendor and eyewitness to the tragedy. Kumar, who hails from Bihar, described the moment of panic at the station.

“When the incident happened, we were all inside our stalls. We were not outside. The crowd was massive. Trains were stationed on both sides, and while the police were present, they were barely visible due to the overwhelming crowd,” he recalled.

He further added that while the train had arrived on time, the sudden influx of passengers led to a dangerously overcrowded platform, triggering the tragic stampede.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crowd surge and whether adequate security measures were in place. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about crowd management and emergency preparedness at one of India’s busiest railway stations.

