Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: What Did Former CM Atishi Say?

New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: What Did Former CM Atishi Say?

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has strongly criticized both the Central Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government over their handling of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, which claimed multiple lives.

New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: What Did Former CM Atishi Say?


Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has strongly criticized both the Central Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government over their handling of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, which claimed multiple lives. The tragic incident involved devotees traveling to Mahakumbh, highlighting the lack of safety measures for passengers.

Atishi Calls Out Lack of Arrangements for Devotees

Expressing her grief, Atishi stated:

“The incident with devotees traveling to Mahakumbh is extremely tragic. Neither the Central Government nor the UP Government is concerned about people’s safety. There are no proper arrangements in Prayagraj, and there is no solid transportation plan for devotees arriving from different states. My appeal to the Railway Department is to provide assistance to the victims as soon as possible.”

Visits LNJP Hospital, Meets Victims’ Families

Following the disaster, Atishi visited LNJP Hospital to check on the injured and support the families of the deceased. She expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that two MLAs have been deployed at the hospital to assist the victims.

“The tragic and heart-wrenching deaths of devotees at New Delhi Railway Station are extremely painful. I visited LNJP Hospital to meet the families of the victims. Many people are still undergoing treatment. My condolences to the bereaved families—may God give them the strength to bear this loss.”

With public outrage growing, demands for accountability and improved safety measures in railway stations and Mahakumbh travel arrangements have intensified. The Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry, while political leaders continue to debate the government’s failure in ensuring public safety.

Also Read: In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

Filed under

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

