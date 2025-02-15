New Delhi Railway Station Trends, 18 People Killed In Stampede: What Happened?

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 18 people, including two children, while several others sustained injuries.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of 18 people, including two children, while several others sustained injuries. The chaos unfolded on platforms 14 and 15 following the cancellation of two trains bound for Prayagraj.

PM Modi and Railway Minister Respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all necessary assistance to those affected.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the rush had eased and the situation was under control. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and announced a high-level inquiry into the disaster.

Eyewitness Accounts and Cause of Chaos

According to officials, the stampede broke out at approximately 9:30 pm after a sudden change in train schedules. An eyewitness described the scene:

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | “…There was no one to control the crowd…It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred…some people were taken to the… pic.twitter.com/JRYFQ3prHT — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

“There was no one to control the crowd. It was announced that a train scheduled to arrive at platform 12 would now be received at platform 16. This caused a rush from both sides, leading to the stampede. Several people collapsed, and some were taken to the hospital.”

Authorities are now investigating whether lack of crowd management and inadequate security contributed to the disaster.