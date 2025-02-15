New Delhi Stampede Tragedy: Suffocation And Severe Injuries Claimed Lives, Say Hospital Sources

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has resulted in multiple casualties, with hospital sources confirming that most deaths occurred due to suffocation.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has resulted in multiple casualties, with hospital sources confirming that most deaths occurred due to suffocation. Some victims also succumbed to severe internal injuries, further highlighting the intensity of the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to medical experts, the fatality count could have been reduced if immediate CPR or first aid had been provided at the railway station before transporting the injured to hospitals. The lack of timely medical intervention may have worsened the situation, leading to more deaths.

Authorities have now begun preparations for post-mortems, with bodies being sent to different hospitals, including RML Hospital. The exact number of casualties and the full extent of the injuries are yet to be officially confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tragic event has raised serious concerns about crowd management at railway stations, emergency response preparedness, and the need for improved medical assistance in such crisis situations. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the stampede and the measures that could have prevented this disaster.

Also Read: 15 People Dead In A Tragic Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi LG, Rajnath Singh Mourns