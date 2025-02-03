New Design Trains Coming Soon To Mumbai’s Suburban Railway, Says Budget 2025

The Union Budget 2025 has brought significant railway allocations for Maharashtra, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing a substantial sum of Rs 23,778 crore for the state. This allocation, one of the highest in recent years, is set to bring transformative changes, especially to the Mumbai suburban railway network.

One of the most anticipated projects is the introduction of 238 new air-conditioned trains for Mumbai’s suburban railway. These trains are expected to provide a modern and more comfortable commuting experience for millions of daily passengers. The new trains aim to alleviate overcrowding and enhance the overall travel experience with improved design and amenities.

The railway network in Mumbai will see an addition of 300 more services in the near future, aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the city. These additional services are expected to significantly reduce travel times and provide more convenience to commuters.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw also highlighted the progress of “Kavach,” an advanced train protection system being implemented across a 15,000 km stretch of the railway network. This initiative is designed to enhance safety, prevent accidents, and improve the overall security of railway operations.

Both Central and Western Railways in Mumbai are upgrading terminal station capacities to accommodate the increased services and improve passenger facilities. Key stations undergoing upgrades include Mumbai Central, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Vasai, CSMT, Parel, Kurla LTT, Kalyan, and Panvel.

Several prominent railway projects are set to boost Mumbai’s railway infrastructure:

CSMT – Kurla 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-II) (Central Railways)

Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th Line (MUTP-II) (Western Railways)

Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali (MUTP-IIIA) (Western Railways)

Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-IIIA) (MRVC)

Virar-Dahanu Road 3rd & 4th Line (MUTP-III) (MRVC)

Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor (MUTP-III)

Airoli-Kalwa Elevated Suburban Corridor (MUTP-III)

Additional improvements include the Kalyan-Asangaon 4th Line, Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd and 4th Lines, and the Kalyan-Kasara 3rd Line. These projects are part of ongoing efforts to reduce congestion and improve rail services for the growing population.

The Union Budget 2025-26 continues the government’s emphasis on improving Indian Railways with an allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore. Projects approved include the manufacturing of 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail trains, and 17,500 general non-AC coaches over the next two to three years.

The significant budget allocation and series of projects announced for Mumbai’s suburban railway network promise a brighter future for commuters. With new trains, enhanced safety measures, and upgraded infrastructure, the railway network is set to become more efficient, comfortable, and reliable for millions of daily passengers.