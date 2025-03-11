New Immigration Bill Now To Deny Foreigners Entry In India Over ‘National Security’ Concerns

The bill proposes a holistic framework for the entry, stay, and removal of foreign nationals. It has six chapters and 35 clauses, addressing subjects like visa requirements, registration of foreigners, and enforcement provisions.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 has been proposed by the Indian government in Parliament with the purpose of revising and consolidating current immigration legislation. The new law, which has been tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will abolish four British-era and post-independence laws, simplifying visa rules, redefining the role of immigration officers, and bringing in more stringent provisions for arriving and residing in India.

For the first time, the bill explicitly mentions national security, sovereignty, and foreign relations as the legal grounds to deny entry or stay to foreigners. It also stipulates harsh penalties for violations, such as illegal entry, overstaying, and usage of counterfeit travel documents.

Important Features of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The bill proposes a holistic framework for the entry, stay, and removal of foreign nationals. It has six chapters and 35 clauses, addressing subjects like visa requirements, registration of foreigners, and enforcement provisions.

1. Consolidation of Immigration Laws

The bill aims to consolidate four current acts:

The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920

The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939

The Foreigners Act, 1946

The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000

Through the combination of these laws, the government wants to eliminate duplicate rules and streamline immigration processes.

2. National Security as a Ground for Denial

The law makes it explicit for the first time that foreigners may be refused entry or expelled if they are found to be a danger to national security, sovereignty, and India’s foreign relations. This clause puts into place previously discretionary action by immigration officers.

A provision in the bill reads, “No foreigner shall be allowed to enter or stay in India if found inadmissible due to threats to national security, sovereignty, and integrity, or on other grounds as specified by the government.”

Previously, foreigners were denied entry based on government notifications, such as the Foreigners Order of 1948, but this was not explicitly written into law.

3. Expanded Role of Immigration Officers

The bill gives immigration officers more powers in approving or denying visas. Their advice to the public service minister on issues of national security will be final and binding, minimizing the chances of legal action against refused visas.

4. Tougher Visa and Registration Requirements

Foreigners who intend to reside in India for periods exceeding 180 days for reasons like education, medical reasons, work, or research have to be registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Tourists remaining for less than 180 days are exempted.

Also, the bill proposes new procedures for educational and medical institutions that admit foreign nationals so that they can adhere to immigration laws.

Tougher Penalties for Immigration Violations

The bill proposes harsher punishments for violations of immigration laws:

Offense Proposed Penalty Entering India without valid travel documents Up to 5 years imprisonment or a ₹5 lakh fine Using or distributing forged passports or travel documents 2 to 7 years imprisonment and a fine between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh Overstaying beyond the visa period Up to 3 years imprisonment and a ₹3 lakh fine

Why Was This Bill Introduced?

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 aims to abolish outdated immigration laws, establish a clear legal framework for handling foreigners in India, and grant immigration officers greater authority in making final decisions on entry and stay. While the bill seeks to strengthen national security by explicitly defining threats, concerns have been raised about the potential misuse of sweeping powers to deny visas.

Experts are divided, with some arguing it will enhance India’s immigration system, while others warn it could negatively impact foreign tourists, businesses, and educational institutions.

India has rejected foreign nationals in the past, but frequently without specific legal provisions.

