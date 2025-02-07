New Lokniti-CSDS Exit Poll Predicts Clear BJP Victory In Delhi Elections; Seat And Vote Share Breakdown For Each Party

Despite most exit polls predicting a BJP sweep in Delhi, the Lokniti-CSDS survey hints at a slightly stronger Congress presence than expected. With a 9% vote share, the party may have a marginal but notable role in the electoral outcome.

Despite most exit polls predicting a BJP sweep in Delhi, the Lokniti-CSDS survey hints at a slightly stronger Congress presence than expected.

The Lokniti-CSDS exit poll, released on Friday, predicts a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, with an estimated vote share of 46%. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to secure 41% of the votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Vote Share Higher in Lokniti-CSDS Survey

The findings are consistent with the projections of Axis My India, which anticipates the BJP winning between 45 to 55 seats with a vote share of 48%. AAP, on the other hand, is expected to secure 15 to 25 seats with a 42% vote share. The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.

While most exit polls predict a minimal role for the Congress, the Lokniti-CSDS survey estimates the party’s vote share at 9%, suggesting a stronger presence compared to other polls, which have projected significantly lower numbers. Other exit polls have placed the Congress’s seat tally between 0 to 3.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lokniti-CSDS Survey Methodology and Voter Demographics

The Lokniti-CSDS survey was conducted across 140 locations, gathering responses from diverse voter demographics. The sample included 42% women, 16% Muslim voters, 2% Sikh voters, 80% Hindu voters, and 18% Scheduled Caste (SC) voters.

Axis My India, led by psephologist Pradeep Gupta, released its exit poll findings on Thursday. The agency predicted a BJP victory with 45 to 55 seats and a 48% vote share. AAP was projected to win 15-25 seats with a 42% vote share, while Congress was estimated to secure 0 to 1 seat.

Similarly, Today’s Chanakya exit poll projected a BJP victory in the range of 45 to 57 seats, with a vote share of 49%.

Polling and Results Timeline

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5. The official results will be declared on February 8, with the current Assembly’s term set to conclude on February 26.

The @LoknitiCSDS survey Estimes for Delhi Election

BJP 46%

AAP 41%

Cong 9%

Others 4%

Margin of Error + – 3%

No of Sampled AC 28

No of Sampled Locations 140

Sample profile Women 42%, Muslim 16%, Sikh 2%, Hindu 80%, SC 18%@PalshikarSuhas@SandeepShastri2 @csdsdelhi — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaycsds) February 7, 2025

Also Read: Who Is Winning the Delhi Elections? Phalodi Satta Bazaar Releases Fresh Predictions