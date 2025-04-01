New Rules From Today! LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 41, Here’s The Updated Rates

Effective immediately, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹41. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,762 per cylinder.

Oil marketing companies have announced a price reduction for commercial LPG cylinders, bringing much-needed relief to businesses dependent on bulk cooking fuel.

Effective immediately, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹41. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,762 per cylinder. The updated prices in other major cities are:

Mumbai : ₹1,714.50 (down from ₹1,755.50)

Kolkata : ₹1,872 (down from ₹1,913)

Chennai: ₹1,924.50 (down from ₹1,965.50)

This price adjustment is part of the routine monthly revision influenced by global crude oil trends and other market factors.

The reduction follows a ₹6 hike in March and a ₹7 cut in February. December had witnessed a sharp increase of ₹62 in commercial LPG rates. This latest drop is expected to ease costs for restaurants, hotels, and other establishments relying on bulk LPG supply.

While commercial LPG prices fluctuate based on market dynamics, household LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged in this revision, providing stability for domestic consumers. Since LPG rates vary across states due to local taxes and transportation costs, consumers are advised to check with their suppliers for precise pricing.

