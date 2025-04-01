Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • New Rules From Today! LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 41, Here’s The Updated Rates

New Rules From Today! LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 41, Here’s The Updated Rates

Effective immediately, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹41. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,762 per cylinder.

New Rules From Today! LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 41, Here’s The Updated Rates


Oil marketing companies have announced a price reduction for commercial LPG cylinders, bringing much-needed relief to businesses dependent on bulk cooking fuel.

Effective immediately, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹41. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,762 per cylinder. The updated prices in other major cities are:

  • Mumbai: ₹1,714.50 (down from ₹1,755.50)
  • Kolkata: ₹1,872 (down from ₹1,913)
  • Chennai: ₹1,924.50 (down from ₹1,965.50)

This price adjustment is part of the routine monthly revision influenced by global crude oil trends and other market factors.

The reduction follows a ₹6 hike in March and a ₹7 cut in February. December had witnessed a sharp increase of ₹62 in commercial LPG rates. This latest drop is expected to ease costs for restaurants, hotels, and other establishments relying on bulk LPG supply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While commercial LPG prices fluctuate based on market dynamics, household LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged in this revision, providing stability for domestic consumers. Since LPG rates vary across states due to local taxes and transportation costs, consumers are advised to check with their suppliers for precise pricing.

Must Read: 7 Killed In A Fire Cracker Explosion In West Bengal

Filed under

LPG Prices

newsx

EV Sector To Boost With The Decrease In Lithium Battery Prices: Nitin Gadkari
As per the 2025 Reserve B

Bank Holidays In April 2025: Why Are Banks Closed On April 1?
April 1 is finally here,

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank...
After an incredible 278-d

‘I Will Be Going to India for Sure’: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Confirms Her Visit...
newsx

Muhammad Yunus Comments On North East India, Assam CM Condemns
April 1 is known worldwid

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

EV Sector To Boost With The Decrease In Lithium Battery Prices: Nitin Gadkari

EV Sector To Boost With The Decrease In Lithium Battery Prices: Nitin Gadkari

Bank Holidays In April 2025: Why Are Banks Closed On April 1?

Bank Holidays In April 2025: Why Are Banks Closed On April 1?

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank...

‘I Will Be Going to India for Sure’: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Confirms Her Visit To India

‘I Will Be Going to India for Sure’: NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Confirms Her Visit...

Muhammad Yunus Comments On North East India, Assam CM Condemns

Muhammad Yunus Comments On North East India, Assam CM Condemns

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture