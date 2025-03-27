New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Sahil Jain in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case for allegedly disposing of smuggled gold. The probe continues.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested another key suspect, Sahil Jain, in the ongoing Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. Jain has been accused of disposing of smuggled gold linked to the case, making him a crucial figure in the investigation.

He was presented before a magistrate at his residence late last night, after which the DRI secured four days of custody for further interrogation. Officials believe his involvement could provide critical insights into the broader smuggling network.

According to Media, the probe is now set to expand further, focusing on how the smuggled gold was circulated and whether more individuals were involved. The DRI is determined to dismantle the entire network linked to the smuggling operation.

This arrest follows the shocking detention of actress Ranya Rao, who was caught smuggling a massive 14.2 kg of 24-carat gold worth over Rs 12.56 crore at Bengaluru airport.

Ranya Rao’s Arrest and Smuggling Method

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru Airport, where a thorough personal search led to the discovery of multiple gold bars wrapped around her waist and calves using bandages and tissues. Additionally, gold bars and cut pieces were hidden in her shoes and front pockets.

She has been charged under the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.

Protocol Officer’s Revelation and Step-Father’s Controversy

The investigation has also revealed that a Protocol Officer assisted Ranya Rao in the smuggling process. During questioning, the officer disclosed that he acted under instructions from DGP Ramchandra Rao.

As a result of the scandal, Ranya Rao’s stepfather, DGP Ramchandra Rao, has been sent on compulsory leave, sparking further controversy and public outrage over high-level involvement in the smuggling network.

What’s Next? DRI’s Ongoing Investigation

With the arrest of Sahil Jain, the investigation has entered a crucial phase. Authorities are now focusing on tracing the entire smuggling chain and identifying additional suspects involved in gold disposal and circulation.

The case has raised serious concerns about security loopholes at major airports and high-profile involvement in gold smuggling activities.

