New Zealand Thrash Pakistan As Tim Seifert’s Unstoppable 97 Seals 4-1 Series Win

New Zealand wrapped up a commanding 4-1 series win against Pakistan after demolishing the visitors by 8 wickets in the fifth and final T20I. Tim Seifert stole the show with an explosive 97* off just 38 balls, helping the Kiwis chase down the 129-run target in just 10 overs.

Pakistan’s batting order suffered a nightmare collapse after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jacob Duffy struck early, removing the in-form Hasan Nawaz for a duck with a stunning delivery that straightened off the pitch. The early setback triggered a batting meltdown as Pakistan found themselves reeling at 54/5 in 10 overs.

Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, and Abdul Samad failed to make an impact, scoring in single digits and leaving the team in deep trouble.

Salman Agha’s Fighting Fifty Rescues Pakistan

Skipper Salman Agha led from the front with a gritty 51 off 39 balls, including 6 fours and a six. His crucial knock, along with Shadab Khan’s 28 off 20 balls, helped Pakistan post a modest 128/9 in 20 overs.

James Neesham starred with the ball for New Zealand, registering a sensational five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy impressed with figures of 2/18 in his four-over spell.

Tim Seifert’s Powerplay Destruction

New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen came out with an ultra-aggressive approach. Seifert started his fireworks in the very first over, hammering 10 runs off Jahandad Khan. The onslaught continued as the Kiwis smashed a record 92 runs in the powerplay.

Jahandad Khan bore the brunt of Seifert’s destruction in the sixth over, conceding 25 runs, including three towering sixes.

Tim Seifert against Pakistan in the T20I series: 44 (29)

45 (22)

19 (9)

44 (22)

97* (38) 249 runs at an average of 62.2, strike rate of 207, and 22 sixes! What a dominant performance!🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/tJltUyHfge — junaiz (@dhillow_) March 26, 2025

Seifert’s Explosive 97 Seals the Series*

Determined to finish the chase in style, Seifert targeted Shadab Khan in the 10th over. He blasted four massive sixes in the over, scoring 26 runs and sealing the match in emphatic fashion. New Zealand chased down the target in just 10 overs, winning by 8 wickets.

Seifert remained unbeaten on a sensational 97* off just 38 balls, striking 10 sixes and 6 boundaries. His match-winning knock ensured a dominant 4-1 series victory for the Kiwis.

Key Takeaways from the Match

Tim Seifert’s 97 off 38 balls* – A breathtaking knock that sealed New Zealand’s victory.

James Neesham’s 5-wicket haul – A brilliant bowling performance that dismantled Pakistan’s batting.

Pakistan’s collapse – A top-order failure left the visitors struggling early on.

New Zealand’s aggressive chase – Kiwis wrapped up the chase in just 10 overs, marking one of their most dominant T20I performances.

