Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices

Just a day after the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes oath, in a significant administrative reshuffle, the government has terminated all co-terminus appointments previously made in the offices of the former Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

According to an official order, all officers, officials, and staff who were deployed in a diverted capacity from various departments, corporations, boards, hospitals, and other organizations have been relieved from their duties with immediate effect. These individuals are now required to report back to their parent departments without delay.

Delhi | The newly formed government terminates all co-terminus appointments made earlier in the offices of former Chief Minster and cabinet minsters. The order reads, "All the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organizations, corporations, boards,… pic.twitter.com/FGg08taC5R — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

Furthermore, the directive states that fresh proposals for staffing in the Chief Minister’s and Ministers’ offices will be submitted to the General Administration Department (GAD). However, regular staff belonging to DANICS, DSS, and the Stenographer cadre will continue to serve in their respective roles under the newly sworn-in Chief Minister and cabinet ministers until further notice.

This decision marks the beginning of a new administrative structure under the current leadership, ensuring a fresh start for governance.

