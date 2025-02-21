Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices

Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the newly formed government has terminated all co-terminus appointments previously made in the offices of the former Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices


Just a day after the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes oath, in a significant administrative reshuffle, the government has terminated all co-terminus appointments previously made in the offices of the former Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to an official order, all officers, officials, and staff who were deployed in a diverted capacity from various departments, corporations, boards, hospitals, and other organizations have been relieved from their duties with immediate effect. These individuals are now required to report back to their parent departments without delay.

Furthermore, the directive states that fresh proposals for staffing in the Chief Minister’s and Ministers’ offices will be submitted to the General Administration Department (GAD). However, regular staff belonging to DANICS, DSS, and the Stenographer cadre will continue to serve in their respective roles under the newly sworn-in Chief Minister and cabinet ministers until further notice.

This decision marks the beginning of a new administrative structure under the current leadership, ensuring a fresh start for governance.

Also Read: Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

Filed under

Delhi government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case

India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case

Pope Francis’ Condition ‘Slightly Improving’ After Pneumonia Diagnosis, Vatican Says

Pope Francis’ Condition ‘Slightly Improving’ After Pneumonia Diagnosis, Vatican Says

Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls Meeting With PWD, Jal Board Today, Will Discuss Issue Of Potholes

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls Meeting With PWD, Jal Board Today, Will Discuss Issue Of...

India-Pakistan Flag Meeting Today Along The Line Of Control, Aims Easing Border Tensions

India-Pakistan Flag Meeting Today Along The Line Of Control, Aims Easing Border Tensions

Entertainment

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox