he pilot, identified by sources as Captain Armaan, was in his late 30s and had just operated the flight to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Shortly after landing, he began to feel unwell and vomited inside the aircraft

An Air India Express pilot tragically passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest shortly after completing a Srinagar to Delhi flight on the evening of April 9, 2025, according to official airline sources.

Pilot Felt Unwell After Landing in Delhi

The pilot, identified by sources as Captain Armaan, was in his late 30s and had just operated the flight to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Shortly after landing, he began to feel unwell and vomited inside the aircraft, according to reports from multiple sources cited by The Hindu.

Captain Armaan reportedly collapsed at the airline’s dispatch office at the Delhi airport. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival, sources told PTI.

Official Statement From Air India Express

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson expressed deep sorrow over the pilot’s untimely death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief.”

The airline also urged the public and media to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from speculation. “We are offering full support to the bereaved family while cooperating with the authorities as required,” the spokesperson added.

This incident comes shortly after another tragic cardiac arrest case involving an 8-year-old girl, marking the second such case in two days, raising concerns about growing health emergencies.

ALSO READ: Who Were The Pakistani Masterminds Behind 26/11 Mumbai Attacks-And Where Are They Now?