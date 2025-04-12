Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi calls Tahawwur Rana's extradition a major legal and diplomatic win for India, stressing his proven role in aiding Headley during the 26/11 attacks.

In a sharp and decisive statement, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, called the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India a “clear diplomatic and legal victory,” highlighting the country’s growing global assertiveness in counter-terror efforts. Speaking to NewsX, Rohatgi emphasized the evidentiary value of U.S. court proceedings, which establish Rana as a co-conspirator alongside David Headley in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Rohatgi noted that Rana’s conviction in the United States is backed by substantial evidence, including his company’s logistical support to Headley and his known links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). These records, he said, will be crucial in prosecuting Rana on Indian soil.

“It’s an open-and-shut case,” Rohatgi asserted. “There should be a trial just like Kasab’s. Justice must be swift, and no mercy should be shown to such a murderer.”

He further stated that India possesses its own detailed dossiers, accumulated over years, in addition to U.S. legal documentation. Rana’s failed attempts to block his extradition in the U.S. Supreme Court further solidify the strength of India’s position.

When asked about Pakistan’s culpability in the matter, Rohatgi emphasized that Rana’s trial will inevitably corroborate Pakistan’s role in the attacks.

On the question of whether India could prosecute high-profile terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi in absentia, Rohatgi responded affirmatively from a legal standpoint but acknowledged the difficulty of enforcement.

“If they travel abroad, Interpol may help. But if they remain in Pakistan, extradition remains a challenge. This case is unique — it shows India’s growing diplomatic, political, and legal strength,” he said.

The extradition of Rana, completed after years of litigation and diplomatic maneuvering, is being seen as a landmark success in India’s fight against global terrorism, potentially setting a precedent for future prosecutions.

