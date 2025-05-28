NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares Emotional Moment

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Anshuman Sinha, son of the late folk legend Dr. Sharda Sinha, described it as a child prodigy whose journey began with her father, Shukdev Thakur, a respected educationist.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Anshuman Sinha, son of the late folk legend Dr. Sharda Sinha, shared a deeply emotional account of receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of his mother. Known as Bihar’s Kokila, Dr. Sinha was honoured posthumously for her extraordinary contribution to Indian folk music, particularly for her iconic Chhath Puja songs. Anshuman expressed his family’s pride while acknowledging the profound sense of loss. “Just six months back she was with us. This time, she wasn’t. We all were in tears—my sister, my family—feeling the pride and the loss together,” he said.

Dr. Sinha: A Padma Hat-Trick: Pride In A Historic Recognition

Dr. Sharda Sinha becomes one of the rare artists to be conferred with all three Padma awards—Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and now Padma Vibhushan—for her work in folk music. “Having all three Padma awards for the Lok Sangeet that she rendered in her life is itself a history,” Anshuman stated. He recounted how the family had also attended the 2018 Padma Bhushan ceremony, recalling that he had managed her belongings back then. “This time, I did the same, but without her. It was heartbreaking, but the pride was overwhelming,” he added.

Sharda Sinha Has A Musical Journey Sparked By A Visionary Father

Anshuman described Dr. Sinha as a child prodigy whose journey began with her father, Shukdev Thakur, a respected educationist. “He saw the spark in his daughter early on,” he said. Whenever she returned home from school for holidays, her father invited renowned gurus to teach her music. She began classical training at the age of five. Despite studying in an English-medium school, she remained deeply rooted in Indian culture—a trait encouraged by her father. This strong cultural foundation later shaped her entire musical career, enriching her songs with the soul of Bihar.

Chhath Puja Goes Global Through Her Songs

Dr. Sinha’s songs played a crucial role in popularising Chhath Puja globally. Anshuman emphasised her impact on taking Bihar’s tradition to an international platform. “She received the Padma Bhushan for bridging the gap between Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika. Now this Padma Vibhushan recognises the global reach of her music,” he said. He added that many people abroad now celebrate Chhath Puja and his mother’s songs have played a major role in that cultural expansion. “We all believe her voice made Chhath Puja reach where it is today,” he concluded.

A Life Full Of Talent And Balance

Dr. Sharda Sinha balanced many roles with ease. Anshuman described her as “a multifarious, dynamic personality.” She began her artistic career with Manipuri dance but found her calling in music. “She was an exceptional mimicry artist, a great cook, a disciplined mother, and a brilliant home administrator,” Anshuman said. He highlighted her unique blend of classical and folk styles that gave her music a distinctive identity. Her work bridged multiple Bihari dialects, making her stand apart from other folk artists. Her music became both a cultural treasure and a personal expression.

Dr. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar’s Soul

Dr. Sharda Sinha was one of India’s most celebrated folk singers, renowned for her soulful voice and cultural dedication. Born in Bihar, she became the musical face of Chhath Puja and other traditional Bihari celebrations. She performed in multiple languages and regional dialects, including Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi, uniting linguistic and cultural identities. Her classical training added depth to her folk expression, giving her a unique musical identity. Over her decades-long career, she became a household name in India, taking regional folk music from village stages to national and international recognition.

