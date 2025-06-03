Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
NewsX Exclusive| Madhav Nalapat Slams UN, Urges Action On Bangladesh Crisis, Challenges Dr. Yunus

Professor Nalapat defended his op-ed, refusing to engage in rebuttal games. “All we showed was the truth,” he affirmed. He described the situation in Bangladesh as deeply troubling, pointing to the widespread persecution of political dissidents, minorities, and even moderate Muslims.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Professor Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director of the Sunday Guardian, responded firmly to the United Nations’ reaction to his op-ed on Bangladesh. “You cannot be surprised at this report because the fact is the UN administration has been caught frank,” said Nalapat. He emphasized that global silence continues to surround the spread of extremism in Bangladesh. Nalapat stated that he had received multiple testimonies from people who personally witnessed or experienced mob violence. He praised the Bangladesh army for maintaining control and urged the military to assert itself, not remain passive. Drawing from history, he reminded viewers of India’s role in liberating Bangladesh in 1971 alongside the Mukti Bahini, calling that intervention a response to “nothing less than genocide.”

Global Media Must Wake Up, Nalapat Urges

Nalapat criticized the international media’s failure to spotlight the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh. “The international media was silent about it until it was freed from tyranny,” he said, referencing the 1971 genocide. He condemned the historical and current attempts to equate India and Pakistan in coverage, calling such comparisons “completely absurd.” He pointed to the Sunday Guardian‘s international readership and expressed hope that the op-ed would push the global media to acknowledge and report the situation. “You cannot have one terror hub after another around India,” he said, urging Indian authorities to take a more proactive stance on regional security threats. Nalapat warned that silence from the media and the international community could become complicity.

Direct Message To Dr. Muhammad Yunus

Professor Nalapat addressed Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus directly during the interview. “I was once your ardent admirer… but today I am totally appalled,” he stated. Nalapat criticized Yunus’s perceived inaction and called on him to rediscover the values that made the Grameen Bank globally respected. “I hope he has not made a Faustian bargain,” Nalapat said, adding that the allure of power should not override integrity. He questioned whether Yunus remained in Bangladesh for genuine reasons or for the benefits that come with power. “The trappings of power are fantastic,” he said, warning Yunus against losing credibility. Nalapat urged Yunus to reconnect with the real conditions in Bangladesh and consider taking corrective steps before more damage is done to his legacy.

Truth Must Prevail, Nalapat Maintains

Professor Nalapat defended his op-ed, refusing to engage in rebuttal games. “All we showed was the truth,” he affirmed. He described the situation in Bangladesh as deeply troubling, pointing to the widespread persecution of political dissidents, minorities, and even moderate Muslims. He asserted, “Truth and transparency are essential in any democracy.” Nalapat stressed that he received multiple briefings from trusted sources before publishing the piece. He mentioned similar past investigations, including one that exposed mysterious deaths among nuclear scientists, which ceased shortly after publication. “The situation is really bad,” he warned, expressing concern over the worsening environment in Bangladesh. Nalapat thanked the Sunday Guardian team for supporting stories that expose uncomfortable realities.

