NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From Police, Watch

In a deeply disturbing incident that has rocked the Dhulian area of Murshidabad district, West Bengal, residents remain shell-shocked in the aftermath of a mob attack that left homes vandalized, businesses looted, and an entire neighbourhood traumatised.

Ground Report by: Ranit Dutta 
Location: Dhulian, Murshidabad 

The violence, which unfolded in broad daylight, reportedly lasted for over four hours, with no immediate police presence to contain the situation. Locals say the attack was sparked amid ongoing protests over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill—an issue that has raised communal tensions in several parts of the state.

Mob Targets Residential Home, Smashes Property

One of the worst-hit locations was a private residence near Dhulian Morh. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers broke through a back entrance and stormed into the house, destroying nearly everything in sight.

“They smashed our television, broke all the mirrors, shattered the window panes, and even destroyed our motorbike parked inside,” recounted a member of the victim’s family.
“They didn’t just loot — they came in with the intent to destroy.”

Another resident added, “They tore down the CCTV cameras first, so nothing would be recorded. Then they started breaking the doors. My children were screaming. We locked ourselves upstairs and prayed it would end.”

“They Came From Kamath and Degree” — Locals Identify Attackers

While the identity of the perpetrators is still unconfirmed, several locals alleged that the attackers hailed from nearby Kamath and Degree areas. One resident, on condition of anonymity, claimed:
“They knew exactly where to go. It didn’t feel like a random crowd. They were targeting specific homes. And yes, this house was Hindu-owned. We cannot ignore that.”

However, the attackers reportedly did not make any communal slogans or declarations during the assault. The motive behind the selection of specific homes remains under investigation.

Shops, Marketplaces and a Mall Vandalised

The destruction wasn’t limited to homes. Commercial establishments bore the brunt of the mob fury. Eateries, general stores, and even a local shopping mall were looted and wrecked.

“They broke the shutters, looted the shelves, smashed everything—there wasn’t a single bottle left in the medicine shop,” said a shopkeeper who reopened for just an hour after the violence.
“They set fire to shops. My entire stock is gone.”

Another mall employee recounted,
“We were inside when the violence started. As soon as we heard the shouting, we pulled the shutters down and ran to the back. We didn’t come out for hours. When we did, the entire place was ransacked.”

Delayed Police Response Raises Questions

Perhaps the most unsettling aspect of the incident was the complete absence of police intervention during the peak of the violence. Residents alleged that although a police station is located just 200 meters from the site, no help arrived for nearly four hours.

“The police were missing. We called, we screamed, but no one came. It wasn’t until the BSF arrived that the crowd dispersed,” said a visibly angry shop owner.
“Four hours! That’s how long we were left to fend for ourselves.”

BSF Deployment Brings Temporary Relief

In the wake of the incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed across key points in Dhulian. Personnel are now stationed at street corners, shopfronts, and residential lanes. The presence of the BSF has provided some comfort to residents, but fear persists.

“Only the BSF is giving us any hope. If they leave, we don’t know what could happen next,” said a woman holding her infant in her arms.
“We haven’t slept in two nights. Every noise makes us think they’re back.”

Ongoing Tension and Trauma

Despite the apparent calm, the psychological toll is immense. Families are living in fear, unsure of when normalcy will return.

“We don’t send our children out. Even during the day, we keep our doors bolted. This isn’t life—it’s survival,” said a local man whose home was partially burned.

The destruction is everywhere—broken electric meters, smashed glass, charred furniture, and scorched door frames. A walkthrough of the affected area paints a grim picture. It’s not just property that’s been damaged, but the very spirit of a once-peaceful community.

As our team moved through the alleyways of Dhulian, we met people who weren’t just angry—they were heartbroken.
“This is not just about religion or politics. It’s about safety. About feeling protected in our own homes,” said an elderly resident.
“The government must act. Not with words, but with justice.”

