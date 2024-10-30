Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Next CJI Sanjiv Khanna’s Parents Wanted Him To Become A Chartered Accountant Rather Than A lawyer: Reports

Justice Sanjiv Khanna defies parental expectations of being a CA, inspired by his uncle Justice HR Khanna to pursue law.

Next CJI Sanjiv Khanna’s Parents Wanted Him To Become A Chartered Accountant Rather Than A lawyer: Reports

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, a notable ascent in his legal career that defied initial expectations from his parents. Originally, they envisioned him becoming a chartered accountant, believing that a career in law would present significant challenges. However, the influence of his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, shifted his trajectory toward the legal profession.

Sources report that Justice Sanjiv Khanna viewed his uncle as a role model, admiring not only his judicial acumen but also his humility and work ethic. Justice HR Khanna was known for his dedication, often polishing his own shoes and washing his clothes, setting a profound example for his family. This inspiration spurred Sanjiv to pursue law, ultimately leading to his appointment as a judge in the Supreme Court in 2019.

MUST READ: Orissa HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Train Tragedy Case

Sanjiv Khanna has preserved all of Justice HR Khanna’s judgments, notes, and registers, planning to donate them to the Supreme Court library upon his retirement. His connection to his uncle’s legacy runs deep; on his first day in court, he stood in the same courtroom where Justice HR Khanna had served, marked by a portrait of his uncle that pays tribute to his contributions to the judiciary.

Although he has yet to take a photograph in that courtroom, Sanjiv intends to do so before his tenure concludes on May 13, 2025. The legal lineage in his family is notable; his mother, Saroj Khanna, was a lecturer at Lady Shri Ram College, while his father, Devraj Khanna, was a lawyer who rose to become a judge at the Delhi High Court.

Justice HR Khanna is remembered for his principled stance during the landmark “habeas corpus case” of ADM, Jabalpur vs. Shivkant Shukla in 1976. His resignation from the Supreme Court in 1977, following the appointment of Justice MH Beg as Chief Justice by the Indira Gandhi government, is considered a pivotal moment in Indian judicial history, symbolizing his commitment to judicial independence and integrity.

As Justice Sanjiv Khanna prepares to lead the Supreme Court, he embodies the legacy of his uncle and the values of dedication and justice that have characterized his family’s contributions to the legal field.

ALSO READ: US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

Filed under

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Judicial Independence Justice HR Khanna Sanjiv Khanna
