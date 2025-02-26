Home
Next Maha Kumbh On Dry Sands? Sonam Wangchuk Warns Of Vanishing Rivers In His Letter To PM

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a commission to assess the alarming rate of glacier melt, warning that India's sacred rivers could become seasonal in the coming decades.

Sonam wangchuk


Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has issued a warning in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cautioning that the next Maha Kumbh might take place on dry sand instead of riverbanks due to rapidly melting Himalayan glaciers.

He is a  Ladakh-based environmentalist who expressed deep concerns about the shrinking glaciers that feed India’s major rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, and Indus. He emphasized that India must take the lead in glacier preservation, given that the Himalayas are the source of many sacred rivers. He noted that if glacial retreat and deforestation continue at the current pace, these lifelines could dry up. “As we all know, the Himalayan glaciers are melting very fast. If this trend continues, rivers like the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Indus may not exist as perennial water sources, impacting millions of people and religious traditions,” he wrote. Sonam also urged the government to establish a dedicated commission to monitor and mitigate glacial loss. He requested a meeting between the Prime Minister and a group of Ladakhi community members, who would present a symbolic block of ice from a melting glacier as a message from climate-affected regions.

Lack of Public Awareness

Wangchuk added that there is “very little awareness” about the crisis among the general public. He stressed the need for nationwide climate education and stronger conservation policies to prevent an impending water crisis.

A Global Concern: 2025 Declared International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation

His letter comes as the United Nations has declared 2025 as the ‘International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.’

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which began on January 13 and concludes today, is being held at the Triveni Sangam.

More About Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk is a renowned engineer, education reformist, and environmental activist from Ladakh, India. He is best known for his sustainable innovations, advocacy for climate action, and efforts to reform education in Himalayan regions.

