Tuesday, December 31, 2024
NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently sought a response from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and other authorities regarding the presence of toxic foam in the River Pennai near Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The green body initiated a suo motu case based on a media report detailing the contamination in the river, located in the Krishnagiri district.

The issue arose after surplus water was released from the Kelavarapalli dam following heavy rainfall. According to the report, this led to the formation of foam, reaching heights of up to 10 feet in some areas.

The foam is attributed to industrial effluents and untreated sewage from Bengaluru flowing into the Thenpennai River, which supplies the dam.

In an order dated December 18, a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel observed that chemical pollutants, including detergents and phosphates, were responsible for creating froth when agitated by turbulent water inflows. The bench noted, “The foam reduces dissolved oxygen levels in the water, leading to fish deaths and destruction of algae, which are critical to the river’s ecosystem.” The tribunal also highlighted health risks, including waterborne diseases, for nearby communities dependent on groundwater linked to the river system.

The tribunal observed that this is not the first such incident. A similar occurrence was reported in October, when heavy rain and reservoir discharges caused froth as high as 5 feet to spill onto roads, disrupting traffic and prompting cleanup operations by emergency teams.

Citing potential violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the NGT noted significant lapses in adhering to environmental norms. Consequently, it has made the Chennai regional office of the MoEF&CC, member secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), and the district magistrate of Krishnagiri respondents in the case.

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing on the matter for February 10, 2025. This case underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of pollution control measures to safeguard the health of rivers and communities reliant on them.

