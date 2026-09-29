NHAI Says ‘Safe’, Delhi Police Warns of Accidents: What’s Happening At This New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Exit Near Ashram?

Delhi has recently got its long-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, but days after the opening of the exit point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Ashram, it has been causing worries for the Delhi Traffic Police. This is because the junction joins the newly established expressway corridor with the heavily used Ring Road. The Traffic Police believe that the stretch is a possible “black spot.” In addition, the traffic police have also cautioned that there is a “high risk of accidents” as high-speed traffic coming from the expressway abruptly merges with heavy traffic on the road. However, this comes after a road safety audit by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated the junction is safe for traffic.

Why Delhi Police Raised The Red Flag

In their communication to NHAI on July 3, 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police had earlier warned about the junction. At the time, the stretch was expected to open in August. Police wanted the safety assessment completed before vehicles began using the new route. The main concern was the way high-speed traffic from the expressway would merge with vehicles travelling on Ring Road.

NHAI Safety Audit Found The Stretch Safe

NHAI has maintained that the road had already undergone a safety assessment. According to an NHAI official, a pre-opening road safety audit was conducted on May 18.

“A pre-opening stage road safety audit of the concerned stretch was conducted by the NHAI’s safety audit team on May 18,” the official said.

The observations from the audit were later compiled by the contractor. The final recommendations were submitted on June 11. The stretch was “assessed and found to be reasonably safe for traffic operation,” the official said. However, NHAI did not disclose the detailed recommendations made in the audit.

Traffic Congestion Adds To The Problem

The problem became more evident after the road junction was opened for public use on Saturday. As Monday arrived, the first working day after the opening, a traffic police official posted there stated that the situation is “extremely difficult to handle.”

“The vehicular traffic coming from the expressway is uninterrupted and at a high speed,” the officer said.

It was further said by the official that vehicular flow coming from Sarai Kale Khan and moving towards Ashram or New Friends Colony is experiencing extreme difficulty, especially in the morning rush hours. Two traffic officials have been posted during the rush hours.

Police Seek Another Road Safety Audit

Traffic Police have recommended another detailed assessment of the junction. It suggested that the audit be conducted through the Road Safety Wing of CSIR-CRRI or another expert agency before further opening and traffic expansion on the corridor.

Police also recommended implementing the safety measures identified during the assessment “to prevent accidents and ensure smooth and safe movement of traffic”.

The contrasting observations from NHAI and Traffic Police have now put the focus on the design and traffic management at the new junction. A senior traffic police officer also said that while senior officials had been involved before construction, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was not shared with the traffic unit as is usually done.

The officer said ground-level staff understand the traffic situation better and may not have been sufficiently consulted before the route became operational.