Friday, April 18, 2025
NHRC and West Bengal Governor Visit Violence-Hit Areas in Malda and Murshidabad After Waqf Act Protests

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in Malda district on Friday to visit the areas recently affected by violent clashes that erupted earlier this month during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in Malda district on Friday to visit the areas recently affected by violent clashes that erupted earlier this month during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act. The NHRC team is expected to travel to both Malda and Murshidabad to assess the situation on the ground and speak to those affected by the unrest.

The violence, which broke out on April 11, led to the deaths of three people, injuries to many others, and damage to property across both districts. Several families were displaced, with many fleeing to Pakur in neighboring Jharkhand, while others took shelter in relief camps set up in Malda.

Governor Reaches Out to Victims

On the same day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also began his visit to the region. He arrived at Sealdah Railway Station in Kolkata and boarded a train to Malda, where he is scheduled to inspect the areas hit by the violence.

After reaching Malda, the Governor will first stop at the Circuit House. From there, he is expected to head out to some of the affected neighborhoods to personally interact with victims and evaluate the extent of the damage.

Once he completes his visit in Malda, Governor Bose will continue to Murshidabad, another district that witnessed violent clashes during the protests.

Governor: “Raj Bhavan Will Do Everything Possible”

Speaking ahead of his visit on Thursday, Governor Bose assured that support would be extended to those impacted by the violence. “Raj Bhavan will do everything possible for the victim in collaboration with the State and Central government,” he said.

He also explained the purpose of his visit to the troubled areas. “I am going to the field to see for myself the realities of the field. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar instances in future. I will certainly visit Murshidabad… People from the area have requested to have a BSF camp there,” Bose stated.

Ongoing Tension After Waqf Act Protests

The violence started on April 11 after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent. Demonstrations escalated quickly, resulting in chaos across both Malda and Murshidabad. Properties were damaged, lives were lost, and entire families were forced to leave their homes out of fear. Many of them fled to Jharkhand’s Pakur district, while others remain in temporary shelters within Malda.

The situation sparked concern not just within the state but also at the national level, leading to NHRC’s intervention and a closer look at the response by state authorities.

Calcutta High Court Steps In

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered that central paramilitary forces remain stationed in Murshidabad to maintain peace and prevent any fresh outbreaks of violence. The court also stated that it would oversee the rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the unrest.

In addition, the High Court directed political leaders from all parties—including the BJP and the TMC—not to make any provocative remarks that could inflame the situation further. The court made it clear that the priority must be restoring calm and helping the victims rebuild their lives.

Looking Ahead

With both the NHRC and the Governor personally visiting the violence-hit areas, there is hope that the needs of the displaced families and injured victims will receive urgent attention. The presence of central forces and the court’s continued monitoring have helped ease tensions for now, but local communities remain anxious and uncertain about what lies ahead.

As one resident of a relief camp in Malda said, “We just want peace and to return to our homes. It’s been a nightmare.”

