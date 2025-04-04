Home
  NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that on 25th March, 2025 in Guwahati, a journalist of a digital news portal was called at Panbazar police and detained after a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, which he had gone to cover.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam


The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 25th March, 2025 in Guwahati, a journalist of a digital news portal was called at Panbazar police and detained after a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, which he had gone to cover. Reportedly, the journalist had questioned the Managing Director of the bank on the alleged financial irregularities, though no reason was cited for his detention.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise the issue of violation of the journalist’s human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Government of Assam, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 25th March, 2025, the protestors were demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities in the management of the bank and strict action against those responsible.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had earlier claimed that Mazumdar was not a “recognised” reporter as per the government norms, maintained that he has no problem with any scribe writing against him, but if a journalist “engages in other activities, law is equal for all”.

Multiple cases were filed against Mr Mozumder. He was granted bail in all the cases. The journalist was arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly abusing a bank guard.

According to the police, the complainant alleged the journalist “unlawfully entered the first floor of the head office of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd… and attempted to steal valuable bank documents. When the bank employees noticed the accused, they raised an alarm, causing the accused to flee the scene. During the incident, the accused disturbed the bank’s operations, threatened the employees, and made caste-based derogatory remarks towards the security guard, who belongs to the ST community.”

Filed under

NHRC

