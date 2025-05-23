NIA Arrests Key Accomplice in Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Linked to Khalistan Group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man accused of helping two operatives from the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), who were behind a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar earlier this year. Officials confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

Bhagwant Singh, also known as Manna Bhatti, was taken into custody on Wednesday from Akalgarh village in Amritsar. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to four, according to the NIA.

Details of the Attack

The attack happened in March when two men — Gursidak Singh and Vishal, also known as Chuchi — threw a hand grenade at the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar. The KLF later claimed responsibility for the assault.

According to the NIA, Gursidak Singh was killed during a shootout with police soon after the attack. His accomplice, Vishal, was later arrested.

Earlier Arrests in the Case

Before Bhagwant Singh’s arrest, two others had already been caught in connection with the case. They were identified as Diwan Singh, also known as Sunny, and Sahib Singh, also called Saba. Both were taken into custody as the NIA continued its probe into the broader network involved in the terror plot.

Bhagwant Singh’s Role in the Plot

Investigators say Bhagwant Singh had been on the run since the March attack. The NIA’s investigation found that he had knowingly given shelter to Gursidak and Vishal, both before and after they carried out the grenade strike.

“The duo stayed with Bhagwant during the planning of the attack and even after that,” the NIA said in a statement.

The agency also revealed that the grenade used in the attack was hidden behind Bhagwant’s house — with his full knowledge. Moreover, officials discovered that Bhagwant had received money linked to terrorism in his bank account, which they suspect was meant to support the KLF’s operations.