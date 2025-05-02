Home
NIA Blames Pakistan Army, ISI for Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has concluded that last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives, was a well-planned conspiracy involving Pakistan’s Army, its spy agency ISI, and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Arms Stashed in Betaab Valley, Links to PoK Found

In its preliminary investigation report, the NIA stated that the terrorists had stored arms and ammunition in the scenic Betaab Valley before the strike. The agency has also found the involvement of Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and has compiled a list of their contacts for further judicial and administrative action.

Statements from around 150 individuals have been recorded, and the investigation includes early findings from 3D site mapping and recreations. The Forensic Science Laboratory is currently analyzing spent cartridges recovered from the scene.

The report points to active coordination between the attackers and their handlers in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically identifying two Pakistani nationals—Hashmi Musa and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai—as key operatives. The plot is believed to have been orchestrated at Lashkar’s headquarters under ISI’s guidance.

The NIA Director General is expected to submit the report to the Union Home Ministry shortly.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance commented on the rising tensions, urging restraint. He said he hopes India responds without escalating the conflict and added that Pakistan should assist in neutralizing terror threats operating from its soil.

 

