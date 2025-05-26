NIA Books CRPF Personnel From Delhi For Espionage Activity Since 2023

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sharing sensitive information with Pak Intelligence officers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sharing sensitive information with Pak Intelligence officers

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that the was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits.

NIA, which had nabbed and arrested Moti Ram from Delhi is continuing to interrogate the accused, who was remanded to the agency’s custody till 6th June by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts.

Must Read: Doctor Among Two Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Bihar, Health Officials On Alert

Advertisement · Scroll to continue