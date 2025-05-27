NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in Manipur

Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against three more accused involved in a case related to the trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives to insurgents operating in the northeastern region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against three more accused involved in a case related to the trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives to insurgents operating in the northeastern region. This is part of a wider investigation into a network suspected of fueling violence in Manipur and other parts of the country.

The three accused—Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert—are all residents of Mizoram and were arrested on December 6, 2024, following raids at their homes where arms and explosive materials were recovered.

Accused Allegedly Played Key Roles in Terror Network

According to NIA findings, the trio had major roles in facilitating the supply of illegal weapons to insurgent groups. The agency says their actions not only supported terrorist activities but also worsened the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Investigators also found that the three had raised funds fully aware that the money would be used to buy weapons for carrying out acts of terror. Officials say their actions posed a serious threat to public safety and national security.

Arms Dealer Misused License to Supply Weapons Illegally

One of the key accused, Vanlaldailova, ran a licensed arms dealership under the name M/s Israel Arms & Ammunition in Serchhip, Mizoram. The NIA says he misused his license and partnered with two others—Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma—to move weapons illegally across borders and into Manipur. These arms were then used by insurgent groups for violent activities.

“Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer (M/s Israel Arms & Ammunition, Serchhip), had conspired with two other Mizoram-based co-accused Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, to procure and illegally supply weapons across the border and in Manipur for use in terrorist activities. He had misused his dealership to promote such activities,” the NIA said.

Two Others Helped Move Weapons and Explosives

The agency further stated that Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga were actively involved in the illegal operation. They helped arrange and transport the weapons, ammunition, and explosives for insurgent use. The investigation also revealed that Lalrinchhunga was involved in illegally making and repairing firearms, making him a critical part of the arms network.

“Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga had actively participated in this illegal network by facilitating the procurement and delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives for insurgent use. Lalrinchhunga was also engaged in the illegal manufacture and repair of firearms,” the NIA added.

Background of the Case: A Growing Network

This investigation began in December 2023, when the NIA registered the case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI) in New Delhi based on reliable intelligence. The input pointed to Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma’s involvement in illegally moving arms across various northeastern states and even as far as Delhi.

The main chargesheet was first filed against Lalngaihawma in July 2024. A few months later, in November, a supplementary chargesheet was submitted against another accused, Solomona. The latest development adds three more names to the growing list of people charged in connection with this large-scale arms trafficking case.

Fresh Charges Filed Under Multiple Laws

In the second supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday at the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga have been booked under multiple laws, including:

  • The Indian Penal Code (IPC)

  • The Arms Act, 1959

  • The Explosive Substances Act, 1908

  • The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

Though multiple arrests and chargesheets have been made, the NIA says this is far from over. Officials have indicated that further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the network, identify additional suspects, and stop the illegal flow of arms in the region.

