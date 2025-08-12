NIA Chargesheets Four Accused in Pak, Nepal Linked Champaran Fake Currency Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the 2024 Champaran (Bihar) fake currency seizure case involving a syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal, an official release stated.

The four arrested accused are Md. Nazar Saddam, Md. Waris, Md. Zakir Hushain and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani. They are charge-sheeted under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, before an NIA Special Court in Patna.

NIA Chargesheets 4 Accused in Pak & Nepal Linked Champaran Fake Currency Seizure Case pic.twitter.com/kNzNeDLueu — NIA India (@NIA_India) August 12, 2025

The release stated that the NIA found evidence to show that the accused were involved in smuggling high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal into India with the intent to damage the country’s financial stability.

“They had been procuring the FICN from Pakistan-based entities through Nepali handlers against cryptocurrency payment, it added.

NIA investigation further showed that Md. Nazar Saddam was actively involved, along with Md. Waris and Md. Zakir Hushain was smuggling FICN from Nepal to India. Muzaffar Ahmad Wani @ Sarfaraz was providing funds and logistic support for the procurement and circulation of the notes in India.

