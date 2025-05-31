NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States

In a significant development in the fight against cross-border espionage, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched a coordinated operation across the country, raiding 15 locations in eight different states as part of its probe into a Pakistan-linked spying network.

In a significant development in the fight against cross-border espionage, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched a coordinated operation across the country, raiding 15 locations in eight different states as part of its probe into a Pakistan-linked spying network.

The sweeping searches took place in Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and West Bengal. The crackdown follows a growing body of evidence pointing to a coordinated espionage conspiracy being executed by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through a network of Indian-based individuals.

According to the official statement released on May 31, 2025, the raids were carried out at premises connected to individuals suspected of being involved in anti-national activities. NIA teams recovered a number of electronic devices, sensitive financial documents, and other incriminating materials during the searches. These materials are now being thoroughly examined to uncover the extent and depth of the information breach.

The investigation was formally launched with the registration of case RC-12/2025/NIA/DLI on May 20, following the arrest of an individual accused of sharing classified information with Pakistani handlers. The accused had reportedly been in contact with foreign agents since 2023 and had received funds routed through local channels in exchange for leaking information related to India’s national security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Statement: New Delhi, 31st May, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in a Pakistan-linked espionage case. Searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with… — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 31, 2025

Sources indicate that the espionage network functioned through discreet financial channels, with operatives playing dual roles — gathering intelligence and acting as monetary couriers for Pakistan-based handlers. These activities were being carried out in violation of multiple national security laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Official Secrets Act of 1923, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967.

The NIA has affirmed that investigations are still underway, and more arrests and recoveries may follow as they piece together the broader conspiracy. The operation signals a proactive shift in India’s internal security approach, focusing not only on physical threats but also on the increasingly sophisticated intelligence wars being waged through covert networks.

Saturday’s raids serve as a stern warning to those engaging in espionage and anti-national activities: the long arm of the law is watching, and accountability will be swift and thorough.

Must Read: Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13