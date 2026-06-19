NIA Cracks Down On Manipur Violence, 10 Arrested In Joint Operation With Police And CRPF

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on Friday arrested 10 people allegedly linked to multiple cases of ethnic violence in the state. The arrests were made during coordinated search operations carried out across several districts as part of an ongoing effort to identify those involved in violent incidents during the unrest.

The multi-location raids were conducted in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts. According to the agency, the accused were allegedly involved in various acts of violence that took place during the period of ethnic tensions in Manipur.

Investigators probe attacks, looting and robbery cases

Investigations conducted in several cases found that the arrested individuals had allegedly played active roles in a range of criminal activities linked to the unrest. These include attacks on security personnel, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies that took place amid the violence.

The operations were launched following extensive intelligence gathering, technical analysis and field investigations carried out by the NIA in coordination with the state police and central security agencies. Officials said the focus was on identifying and prosecuting individuals from different communities who may have been involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state.

Agency hopes arrests will uncover wider network

According to the NIA, the latest arrests are expected to provide crucial information about the planning and execution of the violent incidents, as well as the support networks behind them. Investigators are also examining whether there are links between different cases and the individuals or groups allegedly involved in the larger conspiracy.

Officials described Friday’s action as an important step in supporting efforts to restore peace, security and normalcy in Manipur while ensuring that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

Investigation into violence cases still underway

The agency said investigations into the various cases registered in connection with the Manipur violence are continuing. Authorities are expected to further examine the roles of the arrested accused and any possible connections to other incidents that took place during the prolonged period of unrest.

With the latest crackdown, the NIA has intensified its efforts to piece together the wider network behind the violence and strengthen ongoing investigations into one of the most serious law-and-order challenges faced by the state in recent years.

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