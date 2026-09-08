NIA Drops UAPA Charges Against US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians: Why Did the Terror Angle Suddenly Take a Back Seat?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted seven foreign nationals, including a US citizen and six Ukrainians, in a case that earlier involved allegations of a terror conspiracy, links with ethnic armed groups and drone training. However, the latest chargesheet does not invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), despite the case initially being registered under the anti-terror law.

Who Are the Seven Foreign Nationals Chargesheeted by NIA?

The accused include US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals. The Ukrainians have been identified as Kaminskyi Viktor, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian and Honcharuk Maksim. All seven were arrested on March 13. According to the NIA, the group allegedly entered India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border. They were later intercepted at different airports across the country.

What Charges Has the NIA Filed?

The seven accused have been charged under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The charges relate to allegations that they illegally entered, stayed and moved within India. The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Prashant Sharma, according to PTI.

Why Were UAPA Charges Not Included?

The case had initially been registered under provisions of the UAPA along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The NIA had alleged that the group was operating as mercenaries and was being investigated for suspected links with ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar. The agency had also alleged that the accused were involved in providing drone training and assisting such groups in their activities. However, these stringent anti-terror provisions have not been included in the chargesheet filed on Tuesday.

Terror Conspiracy and Drone Training Probe Continues

A court had granted the NIA 11 days’ custody of the accused on March 16. They were later sent to judicial custody. The latest chargesheet focuses on alleged violations of immigration and foreigners laws. Meanwhile, the NIA’s earlier allegations regarding suspected links with armed groups and drone training remain part of the wider investigation.