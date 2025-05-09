Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case

NIA filed new UAPA and IPC conspiracy charges against four accused in the Bihar AK-47 seizure case, linking them to arms smuggling and national security threats.

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four individuals in connection with the seizure of an AK-47 rifle in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The new charges include sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The four accused Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai, and Ahmad Ansari were initially charged under the Arms Act by local police. The NIA has now added charges under Section 120B of the IPC, and Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA, in addition to the existing charges under Sections 25(1-AA), 26, and 35 of the Arms Act, 1959.

According to the NIA, which has been investigating the case under number RC-11/2024/NIA-DLI since May 2024, the accused were involved in a conspiracy to procure and smuggle prohibited bore weapons. These weapons were allegedly meant for Naxalite groups and other criminal outfits. The agency said the group had also raised and used funds to support their illegal activities, aiming to harm the unity, integrity, and security of India.

The case first came to light on 7th May 2024, when the Muzaffarpur Rail Police recovered an AK-47 rifle butt and a rifle lens from Vikash and Satyam. During questioning, the duo revealed they had supplied an AK-47 rifle and five live bullets to Devmani Rai alias Anish, a resident of Mankauli in Muzaffarpur. A search of Devmani’s home led to the recovery of the rifle and the ammunition. Ahmad Ansari was also arrested for his role in the case.

All four are now facing serious national security-related charges. The NIA has said that further investigations are underway to uncover additional links and possible collaborators.

