Saturday, May 17, 2025
NIA Raids 15 Locations In Punjab Linked To Banned Babbar Khalsa Terror Group

NIA raids 15 locations in Punjab tied to Babbar Khalsa over Gurdaspur grenade attack. Digital devices and documents seized; probe into global terror links continues.

NIA Raids 15 Locations In Punjab Linked To Banned Babbar Khalsa Terror Group


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 15 locations across Punjab on Friday. The action targets the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur in December 2024.

The searches were carried out in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala, leading to the seizure of incriminating items, including mobile phones, digital devices, and key documents.

Focus on Global Terror Links

The operation focused on locations linked to US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, and his associates including Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey, as well as other international operatives. Happy is known to be a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, and is suspected of being involved in recent grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab and Haryana.

Details from the Ongoing Probe

According to the NIA, investigations into the Ghanie Ke Bangar police station attack in Gurdaspur revealed that the arrested accused acted under the instructions of Happy, Shamsher, and others. The larger conspiracy involved recruiting and training India-based associates, and providing them with funds, weapons, and explosives. These activities were allegedly coordinated with the help of handlers based abroad, particularly in Pakistan.

Cross-Border Plot to Destabilize India

The NIA stated that the foreign-based designated terrorists and their handlers had devised a plot to execute terror attacks within India. These developments highlight a wider transnational conspiracy involving BKI operatives across different countries.

Case Background

The investigation is part of Case RC-07/2025/NIA/DLI, registered under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The NIA confirmed that the probe into this international terror network is still ongoing.

Babbar Khalsa International BKI NIA Punjab raids punjab

