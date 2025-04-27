Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26 Tourists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken charge of the investigation into the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a notification issued by the Home Ministry.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken charge of the investigation into the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a notification issued by the Home Ministry. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, who were initially handling the case, will now transfer the case diary and FIR to the NIA.

Attack Leaves 26 Dead; Pakistani Link Confirmed

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, has shaken the region. A preliminary investigation identified the terrorists involved as Hashim Musa alias Sulaiman, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai — both Pakistani nationals — and a local terrorist, Adil Hussain Thokar. Reports indicate that the attackers verified the religious identities of their victims before opening fire.

Following the Centre’s decision, NIA teams inspected the crime scene and will now lead a comprehensive investigation. Security forces, meanwhile, have released sketches of the terrorists and announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on each. In a strong crackdown, authorities have demolished the homes of seven terrorists across districts including Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Kupwara.

Diplomatic Fallout and India’s Strong Response

The attack has triggered serious diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. In a bold move, India has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, signaling a major policy shift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee for Security meeting where several tough measures against Pakistan were decided.

Pakistan’s leadership reacted with threats of escalation, but Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed their remarks, emphasizing India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism. The Centre’s action marks a turning point, linking future cooperation to Pakistan’s conduct on terrorism.

The investigation by the NIA is now expected to uncover further layers behind the Pahalgam tragedy, as India strengthens its security and diplomatic responses.

