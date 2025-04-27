NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe, Identifies Key Terrorists And 15 Locals Involved, Also Questions Eyewitnesses

The NIA continue to carry out coordinated operations across South Kashmir, especially in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, to dismantle terror networks and prevent further attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the Pahalgam terror attack case from Jammu and Kashmir Police and begun its investigation, top sources told ANI. The Central anti-terror agency registered a fresh FIR on Saturday night following an order from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering the gravity of the case. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack. The NIA took over five days after the incident and four days after its team visited the site and began supporting the local police in what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in Kashmir in almost two decades.

NIA Begins Investigation

A Deputy Inspector General-rank officer led the NIA team that visited Baisaran on April 23, a day after the attack. Official sources said, “the NIA has formally taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and stated its investigation.” The April 22 attack killed 26 tourists, including a Nepali citizen, and injured over three dozen others. The incident occurred around 2 PM at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist town. Authorities used helicopters to evacuate the injured. The attack coincided with a significant uptick in tourist arrivals in Kashmir.

Security Agencies Identify Local Terrorists

Intelligence agencies compiled a list of 14 local terrorists aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan. These individuals, aged between 20 and 40, are actively supporting Pakistan-backed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The identified operatives include

Adil Rehman Dentoo,

Asif Ahmed Sheikh,

Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh,

Haris Nazir

Aamir Nazir Wani

Yawar Ahmed Bhat

Asif Ahmed Khanday

Naseer Ahmed Wani

Shahid Ahmed Kutay

Aamir Ahmed Dar

Adnan Safi Dar

Zubair Ahmed Wani

Haroon Rashid Ganai

Zakir Ahmed Ganie

Five Terrorists Identified In Attack

Authorities linked these individuals to the five terrorists involved in the attack, including three Pakistani nationals. Security forces released sketches of Pakistani terrorists Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, along with valley-based operatives Adil Guri and Ahsan. Authorities announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on each identified terrorist.

Security agencies continue to carry out coordinated operations across South Kashmir, especially in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, to dismantle terror networks and prevent further attacks. Senior officials confirmed that these names are part of a larger intelligence dossier aimed at disrupting terror logistics across the Valley.

