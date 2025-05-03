Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
NIA to Take Voice and Handwriting Samples from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

In a major development in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, investigators will now record voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused. A Delhi court has given the green light to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to collect these crucial pieces of evidence on Saturday.

NIA to Take Voice and Handwriting Samples from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Investigators will now record voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks


In a major development in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, investigators will now record voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused. A Delhi court has given the green light to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to collect these crucial pieces of evidence on Saturday.

The NIA had earlier gotten permission on April 30 to take Rana’s voice samples. These will be matched with audio recordings the agency already has. Forensic experts will analyze the samples to see if they match.

Rana Not Cooperating, Says NIA

Just a few days back, the court gave the NIA 12 more days to question Rana after his earlier 18-day custody ended. When brought to court, Rana’s face was covered, and heavy security surrounded him.

NIA lawyers told the judge that Rana hasn’t been helpful during questioning. They said they still need to show him piles of documents and other evidence to get answers. In a private meeting with the judge, the NIA also shared updates from their investigation so far.

The agency claims that David Headley, another main conspirator in the attacks, had discussed the entire terror plan with Rana.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-born Canadian, was brought to India earlier this month in a special private jet. He’s accused of being one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 attacks and faces serious charges like conspiracy, murder, and waging war against India.

Shocking Phone Call Revealed

Investigators are grilling Rana about his phone calls during the attacks. In one intercepted conversation with David Headley, Rana reportedly said the terrorists who carried out the Mumbai attacks should be rewarded by Pakistan. A U.S. Justice Department document even claims he wanted them to get Pakistan’s top military honor!

Remembering 26/11

On that terrible night in 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai by sea and went on a killing spree. They attacked the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and a Jewish center, among other places. The 60-hour siege left 166 dead and scarred the city forever.

Now, 15 years later, the NIA is working hard to make sure all those involved face justice. Rana’s voice and handwriting samples could be key pieces of evidence to finally close this dark chapter.

