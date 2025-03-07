Nidhi Razdan, Future Harvard Professor, Warns Raghav Chadha To Double-Check His Harvard Acceptance Email

Nidhi Razdan, the former NDTV anchor who became a victim of a phishing scam, humorously advised Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, to carefully review his Harvard University acceptance email.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chadha, on Thursday, proudly announced his selection for a Harvard University program on public policy. But his tweet quickly attracted a tongue-in-cheek warning from a parody account posing as Razdan, advising him to double-check his email.

Hi @raghav_chadha , this is not a bad suggestion. Take it from someone who knows 😉. Advertisement · Scroll to continue And ironically many of you who mock me can’t tell the difference between a parody account and the real person. pic.twitter.com/I0oFI3gwTS — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) March 6, 2025

Chadha had tweeted, “I am excited to share that I’ve been selected for the prestigious Harvard University program on Global Leadership and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School in Boston, USA. As one of the youngest Rajya Sabha members, this opportunity will help me better serve you by learning from a diverse group of global achievers.”

In response, the parody account of Razdan cheekily posted, “Ache se email check kar le bhai” (Make sure to check your email properly).

The tweet went viral, drawing attention, and eventually catching the eye of the real Nidhi Razdan. She responded humorously, saying, “Hi @raghav_chadha, this is not a bad suggestion. Take it from someone who knows. And ironically, many of you who mock me can’t tell the difference between a parody account and the real person.”

This interaction helped reveal the fake account and brought Razdan’s 2020 phishing scam experience back into the spotlight. Razdan, who had been tricked into quitting NDTV for a false job offer at Harvard, later acknowledged she had fallen for a “sophisticated phishing attack” and received widespread praise for her lighthearted response and sense of humor.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Will Take Part In ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Event On International Women’s Day