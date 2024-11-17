Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Nigeria To Honour PM Modi With 'The Grand Commander Of The Order Of Niger' Award

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award being conferred to PM Modi by a country.

Nigeria To Honour PM Modi With ‘The Grand Commander Of The Order Of Niger’ Award
In the latest development amid Prime Minister is in the visit to Nigeria, it has announced that Nigeria will honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its award- The Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON).
Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award being conferred to PM Modi by a country.

One must know the fact that this award will add as the 17th international accolade conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a foreign nation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he received a warm welcome from Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria’s Minister for Federal Capital Territory. As a gesture of trust and respect, the minister presented the prime minister with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to the West African region. He is currently on a five-day diplomatic tour, with scheduled stops in Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. Following his engagements in Nigeria, Modi will proceed to Brazil. The tour is seen as a significant step toward bolstering India’s diplomatic and economic partnerships with these countries.

