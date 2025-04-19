Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Officials stated that the cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the blaze. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

A fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Fire tenders reached the spot quickly and started operations to bring the blaze under control. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Thick smoke billowed into the sky as the flames engulfed the warehouse, drawing attention from nearby residents. Emergency services cordoned off the area to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. The fire department is actively engaged in firefighting operations. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

Cause Under Investigation

Officials stated that the cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the blaze. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

(This Is An Updating Story)

