Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Officials stated that the cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the blaze. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown


A fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Fire tenders reached the spot quickly and started operations to bring the blaze under control. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Thick smoke billowed into the sky as the flames engulfed the warehouse, drawing attention from nearby residents. Emergency services cordoned off the area to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. The fire department is actively engaged in firefighting operations. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

Cause Under Investigation

Officials stated that the cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the blaze. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.
(This Is An Updating Story)

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under


Stock Market Updates: Hol

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into...
In recent years, makhanas

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat
Indian spinner Ravichandr

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy
The letter sent by the Tr

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard...
newsx

A Future Stolen: The 21-Year-Old Indian Student Killed By A Stray Bullet In Canadian Crossfire...
In a late-night shocker,

Who Is Ricky Rai? Son of Ex-Don Muthappa Rai Shot In Karnataka
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into Indian Markets

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into...

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat

Your Snack Bowl Deserves Better: These Makhana Recipes Are The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

‘Ssshhh..’ R Ashwin Shuts Down MS Dhoni Mention On YouTube Amid CSK Controversy

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard Was A Mistake

‘Should Not Have Been Sent And Was Unauthorised’: Report Claims Trump Administration’s Letter To Harvard...

A Future Stolen: The 21-Year-Old Indian Student Killed By A Stray Bullet In Canadian Crossfire While Waiting For The Bus

A Future Stolen: The 21-Year-Old Indian Student Killed By A Stray Bullet In Canadian Crossfire...

Entertainment

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave