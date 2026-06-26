Nihang Sikhs vs Administration: What Really Led to Standoff?

A jatha of Nihang organisations was stopped by Uttarakhand Police on Thursday at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border while it was en route to Dehradun from Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali amid the ongoing dispute that is related to Karnaprayag. The group had started out to head towards Uttarakhand even after a recent meeting between Nihang representatives and senior officials where a few leaders were reportedly satisfied by the discussions. Still, one section of the Nihang sikhs stayed firm on continuing their march.

Nihang Sikhs Stopped at Uttarakhand-Himachal Border

Hundreds of Nihang Sikhs first gathered near the Kulhal check post at the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border. They first spent the day at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and then reached the border where officials held several meetings for discussions to persuade them to postpone the march.

#WATCH | Regarding the ongoing dispute in Karnaprayag and Nagrasu, a jatha of Nihang organizations (jathebandis) was heading towards Dehradun, Uttarakhand today from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan located in Mohali. However, the Uttarakhand Police intercepted and stopped them at the… pic.twitter.com/BBtiR7cyxM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2026







When they failed to do so, authorities put the border on high alert including deployment of police forces and barricades to prevent any further escalation.

However as the discussion continues, smaller batches of Nihang groups returned to Himachal Pradesh after Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Mussorie roads remain blocked.

What Are the Demands of Nihang Sikhs?

Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members.

He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag.

“We have 3 main demands. First, the Police officer who filed the case against the Nihangs did wrong. It is very clear as to who initiated the matter. The IO (Investigation Officer) should be terminated. Second, action should be taken against guilty Police officers. Third, Police officials who presented our people before the Court and kept them at Police Station without even a case should be terminated…So, we demand that all Police officials who did this should be suspended. We will go back from here only when our 4 Nihangs will leave with us. We should not be stopped, we should be allowed passage to Rudraprayag,” Singh told ANI.

#WATCH | Ajay Singh Nihang says, “We reached here for the darshan of Wahe Guru. We want to have the darshan. We are going ahead peacefully. As per Sikh philosophy, we do not bother anyone. You know that Sikhs protect everyone. But now there is a dent in our security, that too by… https://t.co/o9cTfmW4ZQ pic.twitter.com/hjLI6FauSi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2026







What Happened Between Nihang Sikhs vs Administration?

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents.

Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is “monitoring the matter seriously” and assured prompt action.

Speaking to ANI, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. We held a discussion on the incident which occurred in Karnaprayag on 16th June. He is monitoring everything seriously and heard us. The action announced by the DGP yesterday, a committee has been formed to probe…We are confident that action will be taken at the earliest and he will take action across FIRs as well. We have also been assured that the Police officials who manhandled the youth will be inquired into and action will be taken.”

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