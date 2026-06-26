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Home > India News > Nihang Sikhs vs Administration: What Really Led to Standoff?

Nihang Sikhs vs Administration: What Really Led to Standoff?

Hundreds of Nihang Sikhs were stopped by Uttarakhand Police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border while marching towards Dehradun over the Karnaprayag dispute. The group demanded action against police officials, release of four detained Nihangs, and safe passage to Rudraprayag as talks with the administration continue.

Nihang Sikhs Stopped at Uttarakhand Border. Photo: Grab
Nihang Sikhs Stopped at Uttarakhand Border. Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 08:09 IST

A jatha of Nihang organisations was stopped by Uttarakhand Police on Thursday at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border while it was en route to Dehradun from Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali amid the ongoing dispute that is related to Karnaprayag. The group had started out to head towards Uttarakhand even after a recent meeting between Nihang representatives and senior officials where a few leaders were reportedly satisfied by the discussions. Still, one section of the Nihang sikhs stayed firm on continuing their march. 

Nihang Sikhs Stopped at Uttarakhand-Himachal Border 

Hundreds of Nihang Sikhs first gathered near the Kulhal check post at the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border. They first spent the day at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and then reached the border where officials held several meetings for discussions to persuade them to postpone the march. 

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When they failed to do so, authorities put the border on high alert including deployment of police forces and barricades to prevent any further escalation. 

However as the discussion continues, smaller batches of Nihang groups returned to Himachal Pradesh after Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Mussorie roads remain blocked. 

What Are the Demands of Nihang Sikhs? 

Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members.

He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag.

“We have 3 main demands. First, the Police officer who filed the case against the Nihangs did wrong. It is very clear as to who initiated the matter. The IO (Investigation Officer) should be terminated. Second, action should be taken against guilty Police officers. Third, Police officials who presented our people before the Court and kept them at Police Station without even a case should be terminated…So, we demand that all Police officials who did this should be suspended. We will go back from here only when our 4 Nihangs will leave with us. We should not be stopped, we should be allowed passage to Rudraprayag,” Singh told ANI. 



What Happened Between Nihang Sikhs vs Administration?

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents.

Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is “monitoring the matter seriously” and assured prompt action.

Speaking to ANI, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. We held a discussion on the incident which occurred in Karnaprayag on 16th June. He is monitoring everything seriously and heard us. The action announced by the DGP yesterday, a committee has been formed to probe…We are confident that action will be taken at the earliest and he will take action across FIRs as well. We have also been assured that the Police officials who manhandled the youth will be inquired into and action will be taken.”  

Also Read: Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens 

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Nihang Sikhs vs Administration: What Really Led to Standoff?
Tags: Dehradun marchHemkund SahibKarnaprayag disputeNihang SikhsRudraprayagUttarakhand borderuttarakhand-police

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