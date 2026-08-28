LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Nikitha Godishala murder: Man accused of killing his ex-roommate in Maryland fled to India and was tracked down by Hyderabad Police in Agra.

US-Wanted Man In Ex-Roommate Murder Case Caught In Agra (Image: X)
US-Wanted Man In Ex-Roommate Murder Case Caught In Agra (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 14:46 IST

Arjun Sharma, the 26-year-old Indian man wanted in the United States over the killing of Nikitha Godishala, has been arrested in Agra after Hyderabad Police tracked him down while investigating a separate cheating complaint. Reportedly, Sharma was found hiding in a flat in Agra after investigators in Telangana received clues about his whereabouts. The development came months after Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found stabbed to death in Columbia, Maryland, and US authorities accused Sharma of killing her before fleeing to India.

Nikitha Godishala trail takes police to Agra

As per reports, the Telangana cheating case was registered in April after Anand Godishala, Nikitha Godishala’s father, complained that Sharma had taken money from the woman and failed to return it. During that investigation, Hyderabad Police got information that led them to Agra, where a team caught Sharma in a flat and served him a notice in the cheating case.

You Might Be Interested In

A Hyderabad police official told PTI, “During the investigation, after getting certain clues, a police team was sent to Agra, which caught the accused in a flat, and a notice was issued to him (in connection with the cheating case). Since a case was already registered against him in the US and an NBW was pending, the central authorities were informed,”. Sharma was later taken into custody in connection with the US murder case.

Nikitha Godishala was found dead after New Year’s Eve

Nikitha Godishala had been living in the US for four years and worked as a data and strategy analyst. She was reported missing on January 2, and authorities later found her dead with multiple stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland, apartment of her former roommate, Sharma. Her family in Hyderabad was officially informed by Indian authorities on January 4 that she had suffered multiple stab wounds and that her death was believed to have occurred on December 31, 2025.

According to reports, the Howard County Police Department has said international authorities informed it that Sharma is now in custody in India. US police had obtained a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, alleging that he killed Nikitha Godishala and escaped to India. Howard County police described Sharma as her ex-boyfriend, while her father said the two were roommates and that he believed the murder was linked to money.

Nikitha Godishala case brings financial dispute into focus

According to Nikitha Godishala’s parents, Sharma lost his job around August-September 2025 and later borrowed money from their daughter and other members of the family. They said disputes over money allegedly owed to Nikitha Godishala existed before her death. The family also said Sharma had financial dealings with other people in the United States.

Her family welcomed the arrest as an important breakthrough. Reportedly, a statement from them said Sharma was arrested after non-bailable warrants were executed and was taken into custody by a Delhi court, based on information communicated to the family and subsequent court proceedings.

Nikitha Godishala murder suspect remanded in Delhi

After his arrest in Agra, Sharma was produced before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi by central agencies. The Hyderabad police official said the court remanded him on August 25 in connection with the murder case, as per reports.

The Howard County Police Department said Sharma is expected to be extradited to the US, but authorities have not provided a timeline for when he will be returned. For now, he remains in Indian custody while the US murder case moves forward and the Telangana cheating case that helped police trace him remains part of the investigation.

Also Read: Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra
Tags: Agra newscrime newsindia newsmurderus news

RELATED News

Star-Studded Launch Marks the Grand Opening of NINJANOS – Mira Road’s New Multi-Cuisine Café

Why Penguin India Won’t Publish Sonia Gandhi’s Book And What Changes Were Sought

GACM Technologies Hits Fresh 52-Week High as GATECH Surges 110% in One Month; 31% FII Holding and ₹250 Million AI Mandate Add to Investor Focus

MP State Dental Council Launches ₹3 Lakh Accident Cover and ₹10 Lakh Professional Indemnity for Dentists

From Chicago to Monkhood: The Extraordinary Journey of Akhand Swami Ji

LATEST NEWS

Europa League League Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More

Inmate Flees Kerala Jail, Then Goes Directly To Police Station To Retrieve Aadhar Card: Here’s What Happened Next

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: From Karan Wahi And Gullu To Mary Kom — Who Is Really Joining Salman Khan’s Show?

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 28, 2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-67 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: From India to Pakistan, Check Full Squad, Captain, Vice-Captain Details of All Eight Teams

What Was The Real Story Behind Pakistan Teacher-Student Viral Video Leak And Did They Marry After The Controversy?

Who Is Hira Qaiser? Mother Of 3 Went From A Rented Home And Family Struggles To Winning Pakistan Idol — How Her Husband And Brother Helped Her Chase The Dream

Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

DJJS Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 to Present: Contemporary Spirituality Through Music, Dance and Dialogue

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra
Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra
Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra
Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

QUICK LINKS