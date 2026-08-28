Nikitha Godishala Murder: Man Who Stabbed ‘Ex’ To Death In US And Fled To India, Caught In Agra

Arjun Sharma, the 26-year-old Indian man wanted in the United States over the killing of Nikitha Godishala, has been arrested in Agra after Hyderabad Police tracked him down while investigating a separate cheating complaint. Reportedly, Sharma was found hiding in a flat in Agra after investigators in Telangana received clues about his whereabouts. The development came months after Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found stabbed to death in Columbia, Maryland, and US authorities accused Sharma of killing her before fleeing to India.

Nikitha Godishala trail takes police to Agra

As per reports, the Telangana cheating case was registered in April after Anand Godishala, Nikitha Godishala’s father, complained that Sharma had taken money from the woman and failed to return it. During that investigation, Hyderabad Police got information that led them to Agra, where a team caught Sharma in a flat and served him a notice in the cheating case.

A Hyderabad police official told PTI, “During the investigation, after getting certain clues, a police team was sent to Agra, which caught the accused in a flat, and a notice was issued to him (in connection with the cheating case). Since a case was already registered against him in the US and an NBW was pending, the central authorities were informed,”. Sharma was later taken into custody in connection with the US murder case.

Nikitha Godishala was found dead after New Year’s Eve

Nikitha Godishala had been living in the US for four years and worked as a data and strategy analyst. She was reported missing on January 2, and authorities later found her dead with multiple stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland, apartment of her former roommate, Sharma. Her family in Hyderabad was officially informed by Indian authorities on January 4 that she had suffered multiple stab wounds and that her death was believed to have occurred on December 31, 2025.

According to reports, the Howard County Police Department has said international authorities informed it that Sharma is now in custody in India. US police had obtained a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, alleging that he killed Nikitha Godishala and escaped to India. Howard County police described Sharma as her ex-boyfriend, while her father said the two were roommates and that he believed the murder was linked to money.

Nikitha Godishala case brings financial dispute into focus

According to Nikitha Godishala’s parents, Sharma lost his job around August-September 2025 and later borrowed money from their daughter and other members of the family. They said disputes over money allegedly owed to Nikitha Godishala existed before her death. The family also said Sharma had financial dealings with other people in the United States.

Her family welcomed the arrest as an important breakthrough. Reportedly, a statement from them said Sharma was arrested after non-bailable warrants were executed and was taken into custody by a Delhi court, based on information communicated to the family and subsequent court proceedings.

Nikitha Godishala murder suspect remanded in Delhi

After his arrest in Agra, Sharma was produced before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi by central agencies. The Hyderabad police official said the court remanded him on August 25 in connection with the murder case, as per reports.

The Howard County Police Department said Sharma is expected to be extradited to the US, but authorities have not provided a timeline for when he will be returned. For now, he remains in Indian custody while the US murder case moves forward and the Telangana cheating case that helped police trace him remains part of the investigation.

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