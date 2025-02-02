Nirmala Sitharaman Explains: Why Did The Govt Raise Income Tax Rebate To ₹12 Lakh?

Nirmala Sitharaman announces an increase in the income tax rebate to ₹12 lakh, reducing tax burden and boosting the economy through broader relief measures.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently revealed that the government has increased the income tax rebate from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh to help reduce the tax burden for people earning ₹1 lakh per month. This move is part of the government’s broader effort to lower tax slab rates and widen tax brackets, benefiting taxpayers across all income levels.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to The Financial Express, Sitharaman explained the rationale behind the decision: “The government feels that if someone earns ₹1 lakh per month on average, she should not have to pay tax. We are achieving this in two ways: first, by reducing slab rates to create a more uniform, gradually progressive structure; and second, by expanding the tax slabs to provide relief across income groups.”

How the Increase in Rebate Will Help Taxpayers

In her media interaction, Sitharaman further detailed the government’s approach to offering relief, stating, “We decided that some people should receive extra benefits beyond mere slab rate reductions. Hence, an extra rebate was introduced. Slab rate reductions apply to everyone, and the extra rebate for some. The expectation is that the money saved by taxpayers will flow back into the economy through consumption, savings, or investment.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She also highlighted the contrast with the Congress-era tax system, noting, “If you compare what we have done today with what prevailed in 2014 under the Congress government, the narrative has always been about putting money back into the hands of the people.”

Comparing 2024 Tax Reforms with 2014 Under Congress Government

Sitharaman drew comparisons between the current tax regime and the one in place under the Congress government back in 2014. She pointed out that the changes introduced by the present government have resulted in significant tax savings for individuals.

For example:

Someone earning ₹8 lakh in 2014 had to pay ₹1 lakh in taxes, but now they save nearly ₹1 lakh more.

Those earning ₹12 lakh used to pay ₹2 lakh in taxes, but now, they pay zero tax, saving ₹2 lakh.

For individuals earning ₹24 lakh, their tax payment has been reduced from ₹5.6 lakh in 2014 to ₹3 lakh now, leaving ₹2.6 lakh more in their pockets.

Broader Implications for the Economy

Sitharaman further explained that this move goes beyond individual tax relief. By putting more money in the hands of taxpayers, the government expects a boost in consumption, saving, and investment, which would contribute positively to the overall economy.

The Finance Minister emphasized that the government’s aim is to create a more equitable tax structure, ensuring that even those earning higher amounts are benefitting from the tax reductions.

With the increased rebate and the reduction in tax rates, the government is making a clear move towards easing the financial burden on taxpayers and promoting economic growth. Sitharaman’s statement underscores the government’s commitment to making sure that the tax system remains progressive and beneficial for all citizens.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Criticizes Budget For Bihar, Calls Promised Special Package A ‘Jhunjhuna’