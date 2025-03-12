Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan And Governor At Kerala House In Delhi

Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan And Governor At Kerala House In Delhi

Nirmala Sitharaman, Pinarayi Vijayan discuss Kerala's financial crisis, relief funds, and Centre-State disputes in a key meeting amid political tensions.

Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan And Governor At Kerala House In Delhi


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the national capital on Wednesday, marking a significant development amid the ongoing financial tensions between the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Kerala and the BJP-led Central government.

The meeting, attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Kerala’s Special Representative KV Thomas, was described as “informal” by the state government. However, given the backdrop of Kerala’s repeated demands for central relief funds and financial assistance, the discussion holds major political and economic significance.

State vs. Centre: Key Issues on the Table

The Kerala government has been vocal about several contentious issues, including:

  • The relief package for disaster-hit Wayanad
  • Reduction in central fund allocations
  • The limitation on state borrowing limits
  • The discontinuation of GST compensation
  • The Centre’s reluctance to finance Kerala’s honorarium for ASHA workers

With the state’s financial crisis worsening, the meeting is seen as an attempt to ease Centre-State tensions.

Opposition Congress Alleges LDF-BJP Nexus

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has raised concerns about an alleged political understanding between the LDF and BJP ahead of the upcoming elections. Congress MPs, who were also present at the meeting, assured Vijayan that they would support the LDF in lobbying for Kerala’s financial dues at the central level.

Delhi Meeting Signals Policy Shift?

Sitharaman’s arrival at Kerala House, followed by a 50-minute discussion over breakfast, suggests a potential softening of relations between the Centre and the state government. While official details of the meeting remain undisclosed, its political implications are already being debated.

As Kerala continues to face economic hardships, the outcome of this meeting could determine the future course of its financial dealings with the central government.

Filed under

kerala Nirmala Sitharaman pinarayi vijayan Wayanad disaster relief

