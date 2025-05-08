Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Meanwhile, the Indian Army have proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials.

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’


Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (IB) to “shut down” the social media accounts of people who possess “Pakistani mentality”.

In a post on X, he said that freedom of expression was not applicable during the war.

“This is a time of war; freedom of expression does not apply now. @MIB_India @MIB_Hindi should shut down people with Pakistani mentality on social media, YouTube. They are making their nonsense an international issue,” Dubey posted on X.

Amritsar airport will remain closed

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla suggested that people refrain from sharing unauthenticated information on social media. He said that Amritsar airport will remain closed until May 10.

He appealed to the people in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency that there was no need to panic, as the Indian Army stands tall to face this situation. He advised people to remain calm and not hoard rations.

“The airport has been closed till May 10 because of the mock drills, and for the Air Force. There’s no need to panic in Amritsar. We reached here from Delhi this morning, and we have been telling people not to panic and maintain peace. Our army is standing tall to face this situation,” Aujla told ANI.

Army response

Meanwhile, the Indian Army have proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to firing in areas opposite in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. The Indian Army responded proportionately,” the statement from the Indian Army stated.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 have been injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

