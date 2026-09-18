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Home > India News > Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

Surinder Koli, acquitted in the Nithari case after nearly two decades in prison, was found dead at a tea stall in Haridwar. Police are investigating, while the victim's family has alleged murder.

Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 15:52 IST

Nithari case accused Surinder Koli was found dead on Friday. According to reports, he hanged himself at a tea stall in Haridwar’s Bhupatwala area, near Lal Mata Temple. Koli had been working at the tea stall in recent months. Police did not find any suicide note, and the investigation is still underway. Early findings suggest that it was a case of suicide, but the exact circumstances can be confirmed only after the panchanama and post-mortem examination.

The Supreme Court acquitted Koli in November last year after the final case linked to the matter was decided. He had spent around two decades in prison. He was arrested in connection with the disappearance and killing of children and young women in Noida.

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The case dates back to 2006. Koli was 30 years old at the time. He had worked as a domestic helper at the Noida home of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. The court had awarded him several death sentences, but the convictions were later overturned in subsequent appeals.

‘He Was Killed,’ Victim’s Family Claims

Speaking to the media, a member of the victim’s family claimed that Koli did not die by suicide. They alleged that Pandher and his associates killed him because he knew some secrets and was planning to reveal them.

They further said that if Koli intended to die by suicide, he could have done so while he was in jail. They also claimed that Koli was killed and did not die by suicide, adding that they were still waiting for justice.

What Happened in Nithari Case in 2006?

The Nithari killings came to light in December 2006 after human remains were found in a drain near bungalow D-5 in Sector 31, Noida. The bungalow belonged to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. The discovery came after several complaints about children and young women going missing from the area.

The recovery of skulls and bones shocked the country. Police arrested Surendra Koli and Pandher in connection with the case. The investigation was later handed over from the Uttar Pradesh Police to the CBI following criticism of the initial probe.

The CBI searched the area around the bungalow and nearby places. More human remains were recovered during the searches, adding to the seriousness of the case. Koli was later convicted in 13 cases by a trial court. However, questions were raised about the investigation and the evidence used against him.

In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two cases. The court pointed to serious gaps in the investigation and questioned key evidence, including Koli’s confession.

The Supreme Court later upheld Koli’s acquittal and set aside his remaining conviction. It also ordered his release, observing that the evidence used to convict him could not be relied upon after similar evidence had been rejected in other cases. Pandher was released from prison in October 2023 after his acquittal.

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Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder
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Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

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Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

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Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder
Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder
Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder
Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder
Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

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